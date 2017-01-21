News By Tag
New Book Series Lures London's Guests to the Greatest Grand Hotels in the World
The long-awaited sequel to London's Grand Hotels arrives in four stunning volumes that capture the glamour and excitement of England and the legendary hotel guests of a world gone by. Journey to where Winston Churchill learned he had been named Prime Minister, and discover where Queen Elizabeth II, The Prince of Wales, Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, Humphrey Bogart, and Lauren Bacall once resided during their wondrous fairy tale lives.
Bailey's Hotel entices you into the splendor and legendary Victorian elegance in the midst of London's stylish South Kensington. High windows overlook picturesque side streets dotted with shops just steps from Kensington Gardens.
Millennium Mayfair Hotel transports you to Grosvenor Square, where hundreds of fabled rooms compete for glory against a romantic backdrop of the most fashionable parts of London.
Ham Yard Hotel draws you along a distinguished journey to a cutting-edge urban village-style sensation designed by co-owner Kit Kemp, where color, vibrancy, sophistication, and style blend into a breathtaking contemporary yet earthy realm.
Chelsea Harbour Hotel sweeps you away to a renowned riverside resort and all-suite hotel in the heart of classy London, overlooking panoramic views of the London Eye Ferris wheel and the timeless Thames.
Illustrated.
About the author: Ward Morehouse III is widely recognized as one of the country's premiere authorities on grand hotels. His other works include Inside the Plaza, The Bear Who Lived at the at The Plaza, The Waldorf Astoria: America's Gilded Dream, If It Was Easy, The Actors, and his newest play, Hound Dog.
Katherine Boynton is a professional actress, writer, producer, educator, and director of the film, Diversity is Beautiful. Boynton is Executive Producer of Broadway After Dark-TV. She co-wrote the screenplay, Waters of Summer and wrote a children's book that will be published this year. She is Co-Founder and President of the film and global media company, Thousand Islands Productions, Inc.
The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent.
