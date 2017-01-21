Louis Vuitton To Create Young Millionaires in 9 Months

Attention makeup artists, hairstylists, barbers, nail/skin techs, wardrobe stylist and more! Iconic fashion empire, Louis Vuitton (LVMH Se) joins several entertainment companies in reportedly the boldest entertainment agenda of the 2017.

-- Louis Vuitton (LVMH) corporation joins Apple, Sony Music, HBO Films, Mercedes Benz, Relativity Media, & Netflix in the creation of the Young Moguls multi platform venture. In select U.S. cities, a creative team made up of individuals who are high skill and well-advanced in their crafts will be given $500,000.00 to create a real company. As a new company, these creative talents will work with Y.M. corporate sponsors as well as other entertainment business in an effort to generate revenue and a high profile. Each team member must endure a series of challenges, sacrifices, and constant assessment with the understanding that failing to meet any one mandate could result in their dismissal and ultimately their chance at establishing a million-dollar career. Each Y.M. team/company will have approximately 9 months to prove to the world that they have what it takes to be defined as a prime, successful, highly-creative brand in today's pop culture; or more simply referred to as a Young Mogul.The Young Moguls venture is an entertainment industry opportunity for: celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists, barbers, facial groomers, nail/skin technicians, & image consultants:celebrity stylists in wardrobing set designing, & all visual aspects, independent publicists, promoters, marketing & social media gurus; performance artists in music, and TV & film; and lastly indie music producers & filmmakers, as well as creative artists, graphic artists, and digital artists.The Young Moguls experience is exclusive to select cities including: Washington D.C. St. Louis, MO, Seattle, WA, Houston, TX, San Diego, CA, and Raleigh, NC. Y.M. corporate sponsors have appointed a young celebrity to be the nucleus and leader of each team. They too are equally responsible for the success or the failure of their team, and as a result haven been given significant influence in the team selection process.Louis Vuitton will also select one individual from each team to receive an all expense paid trip to the LVMH showroom in New York City. Additionally, the LV selected candidate will also be able to attend the Givinchy and Kenzo runway shows at New York Fashion Week. (Both the Givinchy and Kenzo Brands are luxury fashion labels owned by LVMH).