News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Louis Vuitton To Create Young Millionaires in 9 Months
Attention makeup artists, hairstylists, barbers, nail/skin techs, wardrobe stylist and more! Iconic fashion empire, Louis Vuitton (LVMH Se) joins several entertainment companies in reportedly the boldest entertainment agenda of the 2017.
The Young Moguls venture is an entertainment industry opportunity for: celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists, barbers, facial groomers, nail/skin technicians, & image consultants:
The Young Moguls experience is exclusive to select cities including: Washington D.C. St. Louis, MO, Seattle, WA, Houston, TX, San Diego, CA, and Raleigh, NC. Y.M. corporate sponsors have appointed a young celebrity to be the nucleus and leader of each team. They too are equally responsible for the success or the failure of their team, and as a result haven been given significant influence in the team selection process.
Louis Vuitton will also select one individual from each team to receive an all expense paid trip to the LVMH showroom in New York City. Additionally, the LV selected candidate will also be able to attend the Givinchy and Kenzo runway shows at New York Fashion Week. (Both the Givinchy and Kenzo Brands are luxury fashion labels owned by LVMH).
Contact
FMP 1251 Avenue of the Americas
New York, New York
***@lvmhbrands.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse