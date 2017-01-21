Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) awarded Most Outstanding Diesel & Gas Parts Wholesaler 2016 (2016 AI Global Excellence Awards) from Acquisition International.

-- Acquisition International recently unveiled their Global Excellence Awards for 2016. These awards recognize and reward firms whose commitment to sustained outstanding performance has seen them leading the way across the entire global spectrum, the very best in the business. These merit based awards recognize extraordinary work throughout the past year, recognizing the paragons and the exemplars, those that are succeeding in their endeavors, innovating, growing and improving."IPD is honored to have been recognized for excellence in the diesel and gas parts industry. IPD has over 60 years of experience focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace for engine repair parts," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. "We recognize a continuing need in the market for high quality, reliable, and cost effective service parts that blur the lines between the original equipment and aftermarket."IPD offers an extensive line of premium level engine components for a wide range of industries.IPD Website:# # #IPD is a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited gas powered engines. Since 1955, IPD has focused on helping equipment owners reduce their costs while improving uptime. IPD continues to build on over 60 years of manufacturing experience with quality products, technical innovation, and superior customer service and support.AI is a monthly magazine (published by AI Global Media) that seeks to inform, entertain, influence, and shape the global corporate conversation through a combination of high quality editorial, rigorous research and an experienced and dedicated worldwide network of advisors, experts and contributors.