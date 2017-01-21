News By Tag
The Center for Contemporary Art exhibits Members' Juried Exhibition at the Watchung Arts Center
A benefit of membership at The Center is the opportunity to submit work to Members' Exhibitions. Other benefits include free admission to artist demonstrations, reduced rates on art classes and workshops and discounted art supplies.
Juror Michael Wolf selected thirty pieces from 197 entries submitted by members of The Center. Mr. Wolf awarded four prizes. The "Best in Show" award went to Valerie Zoller-Melici (Gladstone, NJ) and Honorable Mentions were awarded to Patricia Dusman (Doylestown, PA), Dan McCormack (Accord, NY) and Najwan Zoubi (Whitehouse Station, NJ).
Juror Michael Wolf stated, "I am honored to have been selected to jury the members' exhibition for The Center of Contemporary Art. Selecting artwork from such a diverse and skilled group of artists was difficult and challenging. In the process, I strove to select work that was technically proficient, made a bold visual statement, and considered the formal elements of art while addressing current ideas in contemporary art. The overall quality of the work was very high both technically and aesthetically. Selecting work for any exhibition is difficult and some very good work was not included due to space limitations. My admiration goes to all who took the risk of submitting their work. Putting your work out there to be judged is not easy. Congratulations to the artists that were selected for the exhibition and who were selected for awards."
Juror Michael Wolf is a sculptor, teacher and writer based in New Jersey. His sculptures have been exhibited throughout the tri-state most recently as part of "Activate Market St. Project," at Gallery Aferro, Newark, NJ, which featured his sculptural installations Through a Moving Window, A Long Voyage to Nowhere, and Shotgun House. Mr. Wolfis a juried and board member of the Sculptors Guild in Brooklyn, NY. He has received recognition from the Monmouth Museum, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Robert Rauschenberg:
The Watchung Arts Center is located at 18 Stirling Road, Watchung, NJ. Hours are Tuesday-Friday Noon-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (908) 753-0190. www.watchungarts.org.
Jpeg images are available upon request.
About The Center for Contemporary Art
Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/
