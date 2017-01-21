News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for World of Workcraft
Gamification involves applying the components of stimulating and enjoyable video games to non-game applications. This concept can present agile organizations with tremendous opportunities for improving the motivation and performance of their workforce. There are five steps to designing gamification principles and applying them within an organization:
• Design for the business. Initiative designers should begin by determining which business outcomes can be served by a gamified initiative. These outcomes should be tied to specific, measureable objectives, such as a year-over-year reduction in staff attrition or quarterly increases in the number of new business clients.
• Design for the players. The design should consider and incorporate the processes, objectives, likes, dislikes, motivators, and opinions of the initiatives' users.
• Design the experience. Initiative designers should craft the narrative, game elements, feedback loops, and game progression that will provide users with a sense of growth and mastery and decide whether to release their initiatives on a web-based, mobile, or wearable platform.
• Design the economy. The game economy should incorporate fun, feelings of self-esteem, social capital, and the accumulation of points or rewards. In this step, the initiative designer should also consider the duration of the initiative, how often results will be calculated, how success will be measured, and how the point system will support feedback and progression.
• Measure, iterate, and refine. An initiative designer should continuously test and evaluate his or her design and its impacts and make changes as needed.
