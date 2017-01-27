News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Futurism Technologies Signs Managed Services Deals with Two US based MSPs
As per these agreements, Futurism Technologies will provide non-business hours and weekend support, helping the customers to expand the support coverage thereby driving better service level. Futurism Technologies' managed service delivery platform focuses towards reducing the operational cost, to improve the revenue per customer and tries to resolve the challenges around availability of technical competency. Futurism Technologies quality framework will be leveraged to standardize the ITSM processes thereby providing much needed process alignment with the customer's business processes.
"In the digital transformation age, with the cloud adaptation drive, MSPs need to find innovative ways to improve the customer satisfaction, while still managing the healthy margins. We are extremely happy that we are getting the recognition to our "MSP Platform" and we look forward for adding value and helping our customers to drive innovation. We are excited to be part of our customer's strategic program to bring enhanced customer experience" said Santosh Kotnis, EVP & CEO, Global Infrastructure Management Services and Cloud Solutions.
For more information about MSP solution please visit: http://msp.futurismtechnologies.com/
About Futurism Technologies:
Futurism Technologies is a leading digital transformation and cloud services company; helping customers across the globe to build their digital experience. Futurism was founded in year 2002 with a vision to build innovative and quality-focused solutions; tailor-made to help clients enjoy a superior experience.
Futurism is a SEI CMM Level 3 Company, and has strategic partnerships with companies like IBM, Oracle, Google, Yahoo, Amazon, and Microsoft. We are also ISO 9001:2008, and ISO 27001:2013 certified. We serve over 1000 clients across Australia, the United States, India, and the United Kingdom.
Contact
Santosh Kotnis
+1 (323) 332-0344
santoshk@futurismtechnologies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 27, 2017