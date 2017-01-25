Website Developer for Non-Profits

A comprehensive study on websites for non-profit organizations; What they should include, their design and possible developers, currently available.

-- Dallas, TX – January 25, 2017Interloper Inc., releases their report on what makes for an effective website for non-profits and charitable organizations. Commercial websites and personal blogs have a very different mission than websites for non-profits and this report outlines the key features to plan for and discuss with your web developers when developing or updating your organization's website.According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for Interloper Inc. the idea is to help out non-profits that are looking for web developers for their websites. Babar explains that although the mission and objectives are equally important in any industry, the focus for a non-profit website should be it's mission, it's programs, it's achievements and how visitors to the website can participate through volunteering and monetary donations. Non-profit websites also need to be user friendly, responsive, easy to navigate, use the appropriate fonts, colors and design like any other website and they must also effectively communicate the mission and objectives of the non-profit as the website is a valuable tool that helps raise awareness of the cause and gets the community involved, Babar adds.For more information, you can find the full article hereNon-profits that are considering web developers can contact contactto get their site up and running with just the right balance for those seeking help and those willing to help, Babar concludes.