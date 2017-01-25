 
News By Tag
* Non-profits
* Web Developers For Non-profits
* Web Developers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


Website Developer for Non-Profits

A comprehensive study on websites for non-profit organizations; What they should include, their design and possible developers, currently available.
 
 
Web-Developer-for-Non-profits
Web-Developer-for-Non-profits
DALLAS - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Dallas, TX – January 25, 2017

Interloper Inc., releases their report on what makes for an effective website for non-profits and charitable organizations. Commercial websites and personal blogs have a very different mission than websites for non-profits and this report outlines the key features to plan for and discuss with your web developers when developing or updating your organization's website.

According to Mr. Babar, a spokesperson for Interloper Inc. the idea is to help out non-profits that are looking for web developers for their websites. Babar explains that although the mission and objectives are equally important in any industry, the focus for a non-profit website should be it's mission, it's programs, it's achievements and how visitors to the website can participate through volunteering and monetary donations. Non-profit websites also need to be user friendly, responsive, easy to navigate, use the appropriate fonts, colors and design like any other website and they must also effectively communicate the mission and objectives of the non-profit as the website is a valuable tool that helps raise awareness of the cause and gets the community involved, Babar adds.

For more information, you can find the full article here http://interloperinc.com/web-developer-for-non-profits/

Non-profits that are considering web developers can contact contact Interloper Inc. to get their site up and running with just the right balance for those seeking help and those willing to help, Babar concludes.

Contact
N. K. Babar
Dallas, TX, USA
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Interloper Inc.
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Non-profits, Web Developers For Non-profits, Web Developers
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Interloper.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share