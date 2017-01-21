Morgan Heritage Debut New Single Off Upcoming Album Exclusively on Billboard "REGGAE NIGHT" Out Worl

End

-- Morgan Heritage releases their new single today from their upcoming album, due out this spring. Premiering exclusively on Billboard, 'Reggae Night' sees keyboardist DreZion playing a featured role alongside the Morgan Heritage Family. The track is the second single off the upcoming album behind 'Selah,' and the first of 2017.Inspired by the great Jimmy Cliff song, 'Reggae Night' is a feel-good song co-produced by featured artist DreZion. The 2016 GRAMMY Award winners for "Best Reggae Album," Morgan Heritage, maintain their prolific nature, despite a busy schedule of trekking the globe. The vocals were captured from a studio-transformed hotel room in Zimbabwe, proving there is no slowing down for this culture driven band. The upbeat pop anthem carries a heavier purpose then what appears on the surface, according to Peetah Morgan, "We wanted to start the year off with a real feel good sound. A song to get people feeling good despite all that's going on in the world today."With more details coming on the springtime full-length release, 'Reggae Night' adds another notch to the belt of a champion. With a career spanning 20+ years, a Deluxe Edition release of 2016's GRAMMY Award winning Strictly Roots, a world tour, and now their second single off their upcoming album, Morgan Heritage aims to build an even greater legacy in 2017. After reaching a level of achievement that takes most a lifetime or two, Morgan Heritage were quick to stay ahead of the curve and continue to push out their conscious culturally driven music to a world in need. The band is currently set to travel to Trinidad and Tobago, St Maarten, Nassau Bahamas, Europe, Australia, Uganda, and New Zealand where fans can expect to get down to Morgan Heritage classics as well as fresh new tracks for a fresh new year. Be on the lookout for more details regarding the upcoming release and additional tour dates.Tour Dates:February 18th - Auckland, New Zealand - Raggamuffin Festival - The Trusts ArenaFebruary 19th - Melbourne, Australia - Raggamuffin Allstar's Tour - Margaret CourtFebruary 21st - Sydney, Australia - Raggamuffin Allstar's Tour - Hordern PavilionApril 13th - Kampala, Uganda - Lugogo Cricket OvalApril 29th - St Maarten - Carnival VillageMay 3rd - Antwerp, Belgium - De RomaMay 4th - Oxford, England - O2 AcademyMay 5th - Manchester, England - The RitzMay 6th - Birmingham, England - O2 AcademyMay 7th - London England - O2 Forum Kentish TownMay 9th - Paris, France - La CigaleMay 10th - Amsterdam, Holland – ParadisoMay 20th – Nassau, Bahamas – Thomas Robinson Stadium Carnival Grounds