Bulldog Steel Fabrication launches Mobile Application on the Apple App Store and Google Play
"We are very excited about the launch of our Mobile Application that enables our customers to place orders using their phones. We anticipate great interest among our customers in utilizing the capability to place orders from anywhere at any time", said Asa Alliston, Sales Manager of BSF.
The app complements the new mobile responsive website (bsfga.net), which was launched in 2016 with redesigned functionality and an enhanced user journey. The app has numerous features including an order form, an employee portal, a QR barcode scanner, and push notifications, among other useful functions.
"This app is pivotal in our efforts to make the order process easier and faster for our clients. When a customer is away from their desk and realizes they need a part, all they have to do is send us their order using their IOS or Android devices and it begins processing in minutes", said Lorenze Tremonti Quality & Safety Manager of BSF.
In the next version to be released mid 2017, the app will include several updates such as an "employment"
Bulldog Steel Fabrication is an industry leader in the South East for processing structural, flat rolled and coiled steel into customer specific component parts.
The company's website www.bsfga.net provides more information.
