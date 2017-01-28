News By Tag
SpeakInToThePODLight PR Radio Show To Host #PSOTU2017 Chicago Story Circle ON AIR LIVE
Hundreds to gather in Chicago to take part in this year's People's State of the Union Address Story Circle activity "Beneficience.com PR & SpeakIntoThePODlight PR radio show believe…"To change the world, we have to change our story!"
In January of most years, the President delivers a State of the Union Address highlighting the past year and suggesting priorities for the coming year. In Presidential inauguration years there is no official State of the Union Address. When a new President is elected, a Transition Team of experts is assembled to advise on the new administration's directions and strategies. But a handful of experts can't represent all of us. After this campaign cycle, We the People are likely to have even more light than usual to shed.
Everyone who takes part in #PSOTU2017 is a member of the USDAC Transition Team, sharing experiences and wisdom with each other and the next President, who really needs to hear them.
The People's State of the Union is an invitation to together host a national conversation in our own homes, schools, houses of worship, and community organizations. Between January 27-February 5, 2017, individuals and organizations across the U.S. will sign up to host Story Circles. The Poetic Address will be hosted by the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
After the Story Circles, participants who wish can upload their stories and images to an online platform, yielding a body of stories that can be searched and shared, inspiring new ideas and new actions.
The SpeakIntoThePODlight.com pr radio show hosting the LIVE on-air #PSOTU2017 Story Circle is produced by Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR. The U.S. Department of Arts and Culture (USDAC) is not an official government agency. It is a people-powered movement dedicated to cultivating empathy, equity, and social imagination.
About the Host: SpeakIntoThePODlight PR Radio Show:
SpeakIntoThePODlight.com PR radio show is hosted and produced by Beneficience PR as a mediaphilic podcast exchange for showtelling the stories of our EXTRAORDINARY clientele and guests doing their best! (@intothepodlight)
Pre-Registration is required. See our ACTION NETWORK LINK to RSVP at: https://actionnetwork.org/
When: Saturday, January 28th, 2017 10:00am to 11:00am CST
Where: Fast Pay Financial, Inc – CNA Center, 333 S. Wabash Ave. Suite #2700
What: A double duet STORY CIRCLE – taking place LIVE on-AIR and offline in person!
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/
For more information visit usdac.us/psotu #PSOTU2017
FB: facebook.com/
TW: @USArtsDept (https://twitter.com/
FB: http://facebook.com/
T: @beneficience (https://beneficience.wordpress.com/
About Beneficience.com PR | (Beneficience.com):
BENEFICIENCE PR is a Beverly Hills, California-based world class boutique new media public relations, marketing & communications consulting firm catering to a broad-based clientele in the worlds of social entrepreneurship for business, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. Bond is an Amazon.com bestselling author who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope!"
Tracey Bond is a proud member of The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Inc., Chicago & Suburban Chapter Communities, Independent Practitioners Alliance, Educators Academy, Entertainment & Sports Committees...and identified as "100 Women To Cross Promote With on LinkedIn." As a Top Ten US Press Agent & VIP news media executive, Bond has responded with industry bar-risen, social business solutions to the overwhelming demand for premier public relations services. As an award-winning, world class celebrity (new media) publicist, Bond enjoys cultivating, circulating & curating resplendent new media PR content for her extraordinary clientele.
CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE PR Web Presence via Social Networks on their website where her clientele's content like that of Ms. Tolbert's brands are showcased 24/7/365 at: http://beneficience.com, on Instagram at: http://instagram.com/
