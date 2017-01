SpeakInToThePODLight PR Radio Show To Host #PSOTU2017 Chicago Story Circle ON AIR LIVE

Hundreds to gather in Chicago to take part in this year's People's State of the Union Address Story Circle activity "Beneficience.com PR & SpeakIntoThePODlight PR radio show believe…"To change the world, we have to change our story!"

#PSOTU2017 Chicago LIVE Story Circle Hosted By SpeakInToThePODLight Radio Show

Beneficience.com PR invites you to share your voice by joining our LIVE audio #storycircle LIVE on-air broadcast SpeakIntoThePODlight show Saturday January 28th, 2017 from 10-11am CST at the offices of our venue sponsor Fast Pay Financial, Inc. in downtown Chicago.

In January of most years, the President delivers a State of the Union Address highlighting the past year and suggesting priorities for the coming year. In Presidential inauguration years there is no official State of the Union Address. When a new President is elected, a Transition Team of experts is assembled to advise on the new administration's directions and strategies. But a handful of experts can't represent all of us. After this campaign cycle, We the People are likely to have even more light than usual to shed.

Everyone who takes part in #PSOTU2017 is a member of the, sharing experiences and wisdom with each other and the next President, who really needs to hear them.

The People's State of the Union is an invitation to together host a national conversation in our own homes, schools, houses of worship, and community organizations. Between January 27-February 5, 2017, individuals and organizations across the U.S. will sign up to host Story Circles.

After the Story Circles, participants who wish can upload their stories and images to an online platform, yielding a body of stories that can be searched and shared, inspiring new ideas and new actions.

The SpeakIntoThePODlight.com pr radio show hosting the LIVE on-air #PSOTU2017 Story Circle is produced by Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR. The U.S. Department of Arts and Culture (USDAC) is not an official government agency. It is a people-powered movement dedicated to cultivating empathy, equity, and social imagination.

Saturday, January 28th, 2017 10:00am to 11:00am CST
Fast Pay Financial, Inc – CNA Center, 333 S. Wabash Ave. Suite #2700A
A double duet STORY CIRCLE – taking place LIVE on-AIR and offline in person!