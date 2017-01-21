News By Tag
* Poetry
* Reading
* Vermont
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A Victorian Valentine Reading In Gallery at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
Love-Themed Readings for Public With Period Costume Both Poetry and Prose
Valentine's Day falls on the following Tuesday this year. Also called Saint Valentine's Day, this annual celebration honoring Love began in the 14th century when the tradition of courtly love flourished. The day evolved in 18th-century Victorian England into an occasion to express love with flowers, chocolate, or greeting cards—known as "Valentines"
This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend and participate, and delectable refreshments will be served. For more information—
The Northeast Storytellers—
The St. Johnsbury Athenæum is a non-profit public library and art gallery located at 1171 Main Street in St. Johnsbury. It was founded as a culture center by the Fairbanks family whose scale manufacturing company contributed to the growth of the town. The Athenaeum hosts a number of artistic, cultural, and educational events.
Constructed in the French Second Empire style in 1871, the Athenæum was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1996. A small art gallery was added in 1873, and the collection of paintings and sculptures now numbers over one hundred. Most are originals with some copies of masterpieces by Old Master artists such as Van Dyck, Raphael, Rembrandt, and Fra Angelico. Dominating the gallery is the magnificent "Domes of the Yosemite" framed oil painting by Albert Bierstadt.
###
CONTACTS:
Brooke Quillen
Phone: 802-751-5432
E-mail: brookequillen@
Shara McCaffrey
Phone: 802.748.8291
E-mail: smccaffrey@stjathenaeum.org
SEE ALSO:
https://www.facebook.com/
http://www.catamountarts.org/
http://www.stjathenaeum.org/
http://www.stjgoodliving.org/
http://www.poetrysocietyofvermont.org/
https://www.poets.org/
Contact
Michael Farrand
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse