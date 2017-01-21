 
A Victorian Valentine Reading In Gallery at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum

Love-Themed Readings for Public With Period Costume Both Poetry and Prose
 
 
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- For the third year running Northeast Storytellers host a special event in honor of the patron Saint for Lovers in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on Saturday,  February 11, 2017—from 1-3pm—in association with the St. Johnsbury Athenæum. Group members and guests will appear in the world-famous Gallery sharing their Love-themed readings. Victorian Valentine card replicas will be on display, and in the spirit of the event, all are encouraged to wear some period clothing.

Valentine's Day falls on the following Tuesday this year. Also called Saint Valentine's Day, this annual celebration honoring Love began in the 14th century when the tradition of courtly love flourished. The day evolved in 18th-century Victorian England into an occasion to express love with flowers, chocolate, or greeting cards—known as "Valentines".

This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend and participate, and delectable refreshments will be served. For more information—or to participate in the readings—please contact Brooke Quillen via brookequillen@yahoo.com or 802.751.5432.

The Northeast Storytellers—a group of writers, readers, and appreciators of prose and verse—meet regularly the second Tuesday of every month from 2-3:30pm for a Poetry Tea Party at the Good Living Senior Center in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The public is welcome to attend, if only to listen, and new members are always encouraged to join. The group organizes events during National Poetry Month every April—ranging from workshops to commemorations to open houses—as well as participating in other activities throughout the year.

The St. Johnsbury Athenæum is a non-profit public library and art gallery located at 1171 Main Street in St. Johnsbury. It was founded as a culture center by the Fairbanks family whose scale manufacturing company contributed to the growth of the town. The Athenaeum hosts a number of artistic, cultural, and educational events.

Constructed in the French Second Empire style in 1871, the Athenæum was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1996. A small art gallery was added in 1873, and the collection of paintings and sculptures now numbers over one hundred. Most are originals with some copies of masterpieces by Old Master artists such as Van Dyck, Raphael, Rembrandt, and Fra Angelico. Dominating the gallery is the magnificent "Domes of the Yosemite" framed oil painting by Albert Bierstadt.

###

CONTACTS:

Brooke Quillen

Phone: 802-751-5432

E-mail: brookequillen@yahoo.com

Shara McCaffrey

Phone: 802.748.8291

E-mail: smccaffrey@stjathenaeum.org

SEE ALSO:

https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsburyChamber St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce

http://www.catamountarts.org/ Catamount Film & Arts Center

http://www.stjathenaeum.org/ St. Johnsbury Athenaeum

http://www.stjgoodliving.org/ Good Living Senior Center

http://www.poetrysocietyofvermont.org/ Poetry Society of Vermont

https://www.poets.org/national-poetry-month/home National Poetry Month

Michael Farrand
***@gmail.com
