News By Tag
* Ipg
* Books
* Publishing
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BQB Publishing and WriteLife Publishing Now Distributed by IPG
Books published by BQB Publishing and WriteLife Publishing Are Now Being Distributed by Independent Publishers Group (IPG)
Boutique of Quality Books, an indie publisher that was founded in August, 2010, has grown from a small boutique publisher to a mid-sized indie publisher with over 150 books and two imprints. According to Terri Leidich, President and Publisher of Boutique of Quality Books Publishing, one of the biggest challenges that small to mid-sized publishers face is establishing hands-on contact with booksellers of all sizes. Leidich stated "We needed a distributor that could keep up with our growth and our changing and varying distribution needs and get our books into the hands of booksellers all across the country, and even the world. And, IPG has the ability to do that for us. We are delighted to have the IPG team and expertise behind us."
IPG is the original and second largest independent book distributor in the United States. Their innovative publisher services, aggressive marketing, and extensive reach ensure access into every imaginable channel, including gift, specialty, wholesale, and digital accounts worldwide. Richard T. Williams, Director of Publisher Development for IPG stated, "The books published by BQB Publishing and WriteLife Publishing are a good fit for IPG."
"To this point in time," Leidich continued, "BQB and WriteLife books have won a variety of awards and garnered strong, positive reviews, but with limited distribution, many readers have not yet enjoyed the talents of the writers we publish. With IPG's sales representation and distribution efforts, BQB and WriteLife books will be easily available to booksellers of all sizes, which will result in readers having easy access to our titles."
About Boutique of Quality Books Publishing Company, Inc.
Founded in August of 2010, Boutique of Quality Books Publishing was created to be "the writer's publisher," focusing on quality writing from new authors. An independent publisher, Boutique of Quality Books, under its two imprints—BQB Publishing and WriteLife Publishing—combines the quality processes of traditional publishing with hands-on author involvement to bring today's new writers and tomorrow's best sellers into the hands of booksellers and the reading public. To learn more about its two imprints, visit www.bqbpublishing.com and www.writelife.com.
About Independent Publishers Group
Established in 1971, IPG was the first organization specifically created for the purpose of marketing titles from independent presses to the book trade. IPG was acquired by Chicago Review Press, Inc. in 1987. With consistent growth year-over-year, IPG's success has come from supporting and encouraging the growth of its client publishers in the United States and worldwide. IPG has a wide reach in the market through its distribution of publishers with academic, Spanish-language, computer and general trade nonfiction and fiction titles. Clients include publishers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Israel, Spain and other countries. In 2006, Chicago Review Press, Inc. bought Trafalgar Square Publishing, Inc., the leading US distributor of UK publishers. Trafalgar Square Publishing distributes for clients such as Canongate UK, Hodder & Stoughton, Headline, Orion Publishing, Penguin UK, Penguin Australia and Random House UK. Visit them at www.ipgbook.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Terri Leidich
***@bqbpublishing.ocm
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse