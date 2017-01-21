Ms. Jagriti Choudhary appointed as a New CMD for ADDA Finance Group, as a most young CMD in adda group. She is taking care of 16 Ventures of ADDA FINANCE GROUP.

Jagri t

Contact

Adda Finance Limited

Zia Akhtar

***@addabank.com Adda Finance LimitedZia Akhtar

End

-- LONDON, JAN 27: Ms. Jagriti Choudhary, currently working with VM (ADDA GROUP, CEO and Promoter), has been selected as the Chairman and Managing Director of Adda Finance Group under the European Commission . She will take charge of the new assignment and 16 Ventures of adda group including all major finance deals on Feb 26, according to a press release.The 23-year-old Jagriti is a persuing her mass communication degree from Mumbai, and working together with VM into his trustworthy people. VM Promoted her to CMD post by using his sole vito power into the Board of Directors of Adda Group.She worked in various capacities in important departments like film making, business promotion and so on. VM allotted the ventures of worth Rs. 10,000.00 crore for execution. With the appointment of new CMD, the adda group annouces the Bonus to its employees.The Ventures are:1. ADDA BANK LTD2. VM AVIATION3. ADDA TOURS4. ADDA FINANCE LIMITED5. EPROPERTIES LLC6. EHEALTH LLC7. ESONGS LLP8. ETHEATER LLC9.. EBAR LLC10. VJ HOTELS LLP11. VM COLLECTION12. KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LLC13. VINAY IT SERVICES Pvt Ltd14. VM Mart Limited15. VM TELE LIMITED16. VM Hospitality LLCWe would like to congratulate Ms. Jagriti and warm welcome at our company.