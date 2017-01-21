News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ms. Jagriti Choudhary appointed as a New CMD for ADDA Finance Group
Ms. Jagriti Choudhary appointed as a New CMD for ADDA Finance Group, as a most young CMD in adda group. She is taking care of 16 Ventures of ADDA FINANCE GROUP.
The 23-year-old Jagriti is a persuing her mass communication degree from Mumbai, and working together with VM into his trustworthy people. VM Promoted her to CMD post by using his sole vito power into the Board of Directors of Adda Group.
She worked in various capacities in important departments like film making, business promotion and so on. VM allotted the ventures of worth Rs. 10,000.00 crore for execution. With the appointment of new CMD, the adda group annouces the Bonus to its employees.
The Ventures are:
1. ADDA BANK LTD
2. VM AVIATION
3. ADDA TOURS
4. ADDA FINANCE LIMITED
5. EPROPERTIES LLC
6. EHEALTH LLC
7. ESONGS LLP
8. ETHEATER LLC
9.. EBAR LLC
10. VJ HOTELS LLP
11. VM COLLECTION
12. KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LLC
13. VINAY IT SERVICES Pvt Ltd
14. VM Mart Limited
15. VM TELE LIMITED
16. VM Hospitality LLC
We would like to congratulate Ms. Jagriti and warm welcome at our company.
Contact
Adda Finance Limited
Zia Akhtar
***@addabank.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse