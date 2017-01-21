 
Industry News





Ms. Jagriti Choudhary appointed as a New CMD for ADDA Finance Group

Ms. Jagriti Choudhary appointed as a New CMD for ADDA Finance Group, as a most young CMD in adda group. She is taking care of 16 Ventures of ADDA FINANCE GROUP.
 
 
Jagriti
Jagrit
LONDON - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- LONDON, JAN 27: Ms. Jagriti Choudhary, currently working with VM (ADDA GROUP, CEO and Promoter), has been selected as the Chairman and Managing Director of Adda Finance Group under the European Commission . She will take charge of the new assignment and 16 Ventures of adda group including all major finance deals on Feb 26, according to a press release.


The 23-year-old Jagriti is a persuing her mass communication degree from Mumbai, and working together with VM into his trustworthy people. VM Promoted her to CMD post by using his sole vito power into the Board of Directors of Adda Group.

She worked in various capacities in important departments like film making, business promotion and so on. VM allotted the ventures of worth Rs. 10,000.00 crore for execution. With the appointment of new CMD, the adda group annouces the Bonus to its employees.

The Ventures are:

1. ADDA BANK LTD

2. VM AVIATION

3. ADDA TOURS

4. ADDA FINANCE LIMITED

5. EPROPERTIES LLC

6. EHEALTH LLC

7. ESONGS LLP

8. ETHEATER LLC

9.. EBAR LLC

10. VJ HOTELS LLP

11. VM COLLECTION

12. KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LLC

13. VINAY IT SERVICES Pvt Ltd

14. VM Mart Limited

15. VM TELE LIMITED

16. VM Hospitality LLC

We would like to congratulate Ms. Jagriti and warm welcome at our company.

