Carol Sankar will present the Confidence Factor for Women at Diversity 3.0
Smiley's book, My Journey With Maya, is being adapted as a stage play by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon. The book chronicles his almost thirty-year friendship with the iconic poet, Maya Angelou. Smiley's 2014 New York Times Bestseller, Death of a King: The Real Story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Final Year, and his most recent text, Before You Judge Me: The Triumph and Tragedy of Michael Jackson's Last Days, are both being developed as television event series with Emmy-winner J.J. Abrams and Smiley as co-producers, in partnership with Warner Brothers.
The nonprofit Tavis Smiley Foundation is in the midst of a $3 million four-year campaign called ENDING POVERTY: America's Silent Spaces to alleviate endemic poverty in America. TIME magazine has cited Smiley as one of "The World's 100 Most Influential People," and Mr. Smiley has been honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership is a global executive leadership firm, which focuses on increasing the presence of women in c-level professions and business. Their work has been featured on TEDx, Forbes, CareerBuilder, Women in Government and more.
Carol Sankar, founder, will discuss the presence of women leaders, value and negotiation in the workplace. The primary takeaway from the presentation will be to give women leaders the tools to increase their value & presence by owning their seat at the table.
For more details, visit www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com
About Carol Sankar: Carol Sankar is a high level business consultant and the founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership (http://www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com/
