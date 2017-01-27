 
News By Tag
* Women
* Leadership
* Diversity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Carol Sankar will present the Confidence Factor for Women at Diversity 3.0

 
 
DiversityConferenceLogo2017
DiversityConferenceLogo2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Women
* Leadership
* Diversity

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership with be joining a prestigious lineup of educators and leadership professionals at Diversity 3.0 in Chicago, IL on June 27–29, 2017. The presenting keynote will be given by broadcaster, New York Time author, publisher, advocate, and philanthropist, Tavis Smiley.

Smiley's book, My Journey With Maya, is being adapted as a stage play by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon. The book chronicles his almost thirty-year friendship with the iconic poet, Maya Angelou. Smiley's 2014 New York Times Bestseller, Death of a King: The Real Story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Final Year, and his most recent text, Before You Judge Me: The Triumph and Tragedy of Michael Jackson's Last Days, are both being developed as television event series with Emmy-winner J.J. Abrams and Smiley as co-producers, in partnership with Warner Brothers.

The nonprofit Tavis Smiley Foundation is in the midst of a $3 million four-year campaign called ENDING POVERTY: America's Silent Spaces to alleviate endemic poverty in America. TIME magazine has cited Smiley as one of "The World's 100 Most Influential People," and Mr. Smiley has been honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership is a global executive leadership firm, which focuses on increasing the presence of women in c-level professions and business. Their work has been featured on TEDx, Forbes, CareerBuilder, Women in Government and more.

Carol Sankar, founder, will discuss the presence of women leaders, value and negotiation in the workplace. The primary takeaway from the presentation will be to give women leaders the tools to increase their value & presence by owning their seat at the table.

For more details, visit www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com

________________

About Carol Sankar: Carol Sankar is a high level business consultant and the founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership (http://www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com/), which is a global executive leadership firm focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives for high level women. Carol has been featured at TEDx, The Steve Harvey Show, Bounce TV, Inroads, The Society for Diversity, SHRM, Huffington Post, Entrepreneur Magazine, Homevestors and more. For more details, visit www.carolsankar.com.

L.DiPaulo

Foster AVE PR
End
Source:RRC LLC
Email:***@carolsankarenterprises.com
Posted By:***@carolsankarenterprises.com Email Verified
Tags:Women, Leadership, Diversity
Industry:Event
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 27, 2017
CSE News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share