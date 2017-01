Carol Sankar will present the Confidence Factor for Women at Diversity 3.0

DiversityConferenceLogo20 17

End

-- The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership with be joining a prestigious lineup of educators and leadership professionals at Diversity 3.0 in Chicago, IL on June 27–29, 2017. The presenting keynote will be given by broadcaster, New York Time author, publisher, advocate, and philanthropist,Smiley's book,, is being adapted as a stage play by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon. The book chronicles his almost thirty-year friendship with the iconic poet, Maya Angelou. Smiley's 2014 New York Times Bestseller,, and his most recent text,are both being developed as television event series with Emmy-winner J.J. Abrams and Smiley as co-producers, in partnership with Warner Brothers.The nonprofitis in the midst of a $3 million four-year campaign called ENDING POVERTY: America's Silent Spaces to alleviate endemic poverty in America.magazine has cited Smiley as one of "The World's 100 Most Influential People," and Mr. Smiley has been honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership is a global executive leadership firm, which focuses on increasing the presence of women in c-level professions and business. Their work has been featured on TEDx, Forbes, CareerBuilder, Women in Government and more.Carol Sankar, founder, will discuss the presence of women leaders, value and negotiation in the workplace. The primary takeaway from the presentation will be to give women leaders the tools to increase their value & presence by owning their seat at the table.For more details, visit www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com ________________About Carol Sankar: Carol Sankar is a high level business consultant and the founder of The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership ( http://www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com/ ), which is a global executive leadership firm focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives for high level women. Carol has been featured at TEDx, The Steve Harvey Show, Bounce TV, Inroads, The Society for Diversity, SHRM, Huffington Post, Entrepreneur Magazine, Homevestors and more. For more details, visit www.carolsankar.com.L.DiPauloFoster AVE PR