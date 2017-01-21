2016 Ford Explorer v. 2016 Honda Pilot

End

-- The similarities between the 2016 Honda Pilot and the 2016 Ford Explorer are quite numerous. They're both SUV models with plenty of room for you and your entire family. If you're the market for a mid-size SUV in Virginia, then the Pilot and the Explorer are surely a couple of the vehicles that you have been keeping your eye on. Your friends here at Malloy Ford would love to assist you in your choice, which is why we have gathered tons of information on the two mid-size SUVs and compared the two.The 2016 Honda Pilot has been reconfigured and improved from the 2015 model, but the 2016 Explorer kept true to the mold that America has fallen in love with. The classic frame, accompanied by the head-turning interior, is only slightly different from the previous years, while the 2016 Pilot received a complete overhaul on the inside and outside. Aesthetically, the Explorer may appear the same but the features have been vastly improved while keeping the classic look of an Explorer.If you choose to roll with a Honda Pilot, you'll be stuck with only one choice for an engine. Owners of a Pilot will be stuck with the 3.5-liter V6. The Explorer, on the other hand, offers three different engine options. You'll be able to choose between a 3.5-liter V6, a 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, or the high-performance engine under the hood of the Explorer Sport. This high-performance engine grants the driver 28 MPG on the highway, while the Pilot grants you 27 MPG on the highway. When it comes to power, the Explorer Sport has the edge, getting 365 horsepower, while the Pilot gets you 280 horses under the hood.The Ford Explorer also hold the advantage when it comes to dashboard technology. The MyFord Touch system is second to none, with critics head over heels about how intuitive and responsive this infotainment system is to the touch. The Pilot's infotainment system is solid but doesn't quite have the same responsiveness as the one found in the Explorer. If you're trying to find something on your map or attempting to make a phone call hands-free, this advantage is incredibly important.