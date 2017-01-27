News By Tag
DEI Powersports Teams Up With Garage-Girls for 2017 to Sponsor the Ultimate Biker Makeover
"Bringing on DEI as a sponsor is a great fit for our program. They have some cool items that any biker makeover should not be without, says contest organizer, Sara Librte. "We all know of riders with worn tires, brakes, and busted parts and thought, this isn't safe. The purpose of the Garage-Girls Ultimate Biker Makeover is to hook-up one deserving rider with the gear they need for their body and their machine," she added.
"We are excited to be partnering with Garage-Girls for the Ultimate Biker Makeover. The makeover contest is a fun way to connect to our female customers and learn about the specific heat challenges they experience,"
To learn more about the Ultimate Biker Makeover, click here (http://garage-
About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-
About Garage-Girls.com
Garage-Girls.com is the exciting established website developed to meet the growing needs of women who are seeking information about motorcycles/
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
6154297965
leslieallen.wildcat@
