January 2017
Singapore Launches Huge New Year Package Offers

Visit Singapore this New Year with amazing packages to avail from. Singapore holiday packages have specially been designed for visitors to travel to the city and celebrate the New Year's Eve in some of the most popular attractions of the city.
 
 
SINGAPORE - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- A lively city with magnificent buildings, wide options of unique entertainment sources and beautiful gardens, Singapore is one of the most popular city-state tourist places in the world. There are a lot of places for a visitor, a local and expats, to see and explore in the city. You can avail some of the exceptional Singapore holiday packages that will make your holiday to the city a more memorable one. You can avail one of the many New Year packages that the city is offering and visit Singapore to have a time of your life.

Singapore is a year-round destination and a country that is home to a horde of races and societies and with something important taking place every other month. The highlights of every festival are the bright road light-ups of Little India, Orchard Road (Christmas on a Great Street) and Chinatown, alongside a host of other well-known yearly social events. Guests amid the times of October to March festive season will be compensated with exceptional sights and sounds that they generally would not have the capacity to immerse themselves in on an ordinary day.

These Singapore packages are designed to ensure that all the important places in the city are covered. Though different packages have different themes and attractions, almost all of them include Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Night Safari, Universal Studios, Singapore Flyer, etc. There are a lot of other places in the city, worth visiting, like the Jurong Bird Park, River Safari, Sentosa island and the Singapore Zoo.

One of the major highlights of the city is the separate island, the Sentosa island, away from the main city. This island is built just for the sake of entertainment which includes shows, theme parks and a lot of other things that you can do there. You can also find some of the amazing resorts in the island where you can stay and spend a few days relaxing in this magical island of Singapore.

A complete holiday destination, Singapore is a city with a lot of amazing places to be and things to do. Apart from venturing out to the natural beauty and the ultra-modern buildings, you should set aside some free time to go shopping at different markets, try your hands on a few adventurous sports and eat mouth-watering food at the wide number of restaurants that the city has to offer.

Singapore city is also popular as a family gateway, where your family is sure to have a great time. You can visit the magical Marina Bay or visit the zoo with numerous animals from different geographical zones in the world. You can satisfy your taste buds at one of the many restaurants and divulge in some retail therapy for your friends and family.

All the packages launching during this festive season have been planned to the smallest detail. Your travel arrangements to your stay in Singapore, everything is taken care of in these packages. You are sure to have memories that you can cherish for a lifetime.

Get more details about offers & discounts at - http://www.visitsingapore.in/

