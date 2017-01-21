News By Tag
LexisNexis® ventures into Practical Compliance Management Guidance for E-commerce and Start-ups
Offers industry professionals legal compliance guidance at their fingertips
Mr. Shreesh Chandra, Senior Director, Content Creation & Acquisition, LexisNexis India-South Asia, said, "Enterprise Compliance Management is a module focused on the industry-specific and state-specific compliances. The module on ECM-Ecommerce covers all aspects related to Licensing & Registration Requirements, Duties of Intermediaries and subscribers, Compliances for telemarketers, Electronic Payments, Compliances on Packaging, Warehouse, etc. In addition to the industry-specific compliances, which spreads over from the registrations and ongoing compliances applicable to an industry, it additionally covers the state-specific legislations that are required to be complied with under different segments of law like labor and employment, municipal laws, and environment and health."
During the launch Mr. Vikesh Dhyani, Director Marketing & Innovation, LexisNexis India-South Asia, said, "India is witnessing an explosive growth in E-commerce start-ups and the pace is likely to accelerate further with government initiatives like Digital India and Start-up India. As E-commerce ventures attempt to establish, grow and scale-up their operations they require industry specific legal/procedural knowledge to ensure compliance thereby maintaining trust and confidence of their investors and shareholders. Regulators and enforcement agencies have enhanced their monitoring and scrutiny and instances of non-compliance have often impacted both reputation and market valuation of companies in the past. There are hundreds of laws around compliances across industries in India and it is difficult to get all the laws with relevant details in one place. In this module, compliance requirements for more than 500 laws along with more than 1000 forms have been provided. Legal counsels and advisors today are under tremendous pressure to keep pace with the rapidly evolvinglegislation and compliance needs. Lexis®Practical Guidance content provides them with practical information on 'what to do' and 'how to do' it. Dynamic,regularly updated content authored by eminent legal experts and offered on our user friendly global technology platform, makes Lexis® Practical Guidance a must have solution for E-commerce companies and startups, venture capitalists and investors with interest in India, to ensure that they do not face any compliance violations issues and hence can continue to focus on building a stronger business and sustainable shareholder value."
Ms. Preeti Arora, Associate Director, Practical Guidance, said, "Practical Guidance is a web-based solution and the first of its kind in India, providing users with online access to guidance material and commentary authored by expert practitioners in their field. This module is specifically produced by a dedicated internal team of lawyers in partnership with Legasis, an acknowledged leader in Compliance and Ethics, Litigation Management, Intellectual Property and other legal support solutions in India. The content is varied including checklists, legislation, step-by-step processes, document precedents and direct links to relevant external content at their fingertips."
The module on ECM - Ecommerce is launched today & is available for public viewing and subscription.
More information about Lexis® Practice Guidance is available at https://www.lexispracticalguidance.in/
About LexisNexis®
LexisNexis® Legal & Professional (www.LexisNexis.co.in)
Media Contact
Vikesh Dhyani
+91 124 477446
***@lexisnexis.com
