Vintage Furniture Marketplace Layerhome.com marks 2017 with a new design event series, curated Designer Collections and hundreds more vintage products
After a sold out evening in July 2016, Layerhome.com is back to host a series of monthly design events at The Hoxton Hotel, Holborn called 'Layer Home Truths'.
Ever wondered what a day in the life of a design guru would be like? The launch of Layer's event series welcomes a panel of design greats to talk through their daily lives, what it takes to be a success in the design industry and what they love about what they do.
Joining the panel will be interior designer Jo Berryman, whose favoured aesthetic of non-formulaic design has become synonymous with a discerning international lifestyle.
Layer will also be welcoming Samantha Scott-Jeffries, the Editor of leading interiors magazine Homes & Antiques whose fresh and modern approach to heritage makes the publication a must-read for design lovers.
Finally and staying close to home is the super-talented Design Director of The Hoxton hotel group, Charlie North, who flunked his Product Design A-level because his 'product' was a bespoke scale model of an interior design scheme which then prompted the start of a glittering career as a designer.
Co-Founder and Head of Marketing Faith Russell says of the event "We're over the moon to have been invited by The Hoxton to host an ongoing series of design events in their beautiful, vintage-inspired space. Each event will bring something different in terms of themes and panel discussion points but what ties this series together is a sense of community and accessibility for all design lovers. We can't wait to get started".
A video that showcases Layer's successful 2016 design event can be viewed below.
Curated Designer Collections
To mark Layer's 1st birthday, design gurus including Simone Gordon of Owl Design, Grant Pierrus of Interior Style Hunter and Laura Butler-Madden have curated personalised collections of their favourite Layer pieces - all of which are available to buy on the Layer marketplace.
A diverse range of design styles are showcased within the collections - from French and Swedish antiques to midcentury modern, industrial chic to Art Deco design furniture.
The Designer Collection has been covered in popular interiors magazine Homes & Antiques magazine, describing Layer as a 'trove of mid-century chairs, statement vases and art deco sideboards'.
Hundreds More Vintage Products
Layer enters 2017 with thousands of vintage furniture pieces available for sale on their curated online marketplace from both professional sellers and private individuals.
Having initially launched as a prominently mid-century furniture sales platform, Layer is proud to introduce quality design pieces from across the ages - including the styles of Art Deco, Industrial, French Antiques and more recent secondhand design furniture.
CEO and Founder Hannah Russell says of the company's extensive product range "We've worked hard to thoughtfully showcase the very best, quality design pieces. We have evolved into an online destination that showcases preloved furniture, lighting, mirrors and art - all of which have been painstakingly designed, built by master tradesmen and were intended to survive the test of time. It's such a pleasure to present such a diverse selection of styles - the creme de la creme of vintage furniture design!'.
