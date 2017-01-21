 
News By Tag
* Kangana Ranaut
* Rangoon
* Mere Miyan Gaye England
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Kangana Flaunts Her Classical Dance Moves in 'Rangoon' New Track

 
 
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Kangana Ranaut earlier said that 'Rangoon' has three heroes. Here she tagged himself as the third hero apart from Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. And she is truly living by her statement with her massive performance which we saw in the trailer and the song. Now she flaunting her classical dance moves in the newly released song 'Mere Miyan Gaye England.'

'Mere miyan gaye England, bajaake band, na jaane kaha karenge land, ke hitler Jaage na' is the first funny line of the song. Kangana grooves on the lyrics of the song as Julia. She is sent to woo the soldiers on the border and this funny dance number forms a part of the same.

This song pays tribute to the popular song 'Mere piya gaye Rangoon' and Kangana has given full justice to it. Dressed in a red lehenga, Kangana dances on a war tank with funny characters of Adolf Hitler and many others. A good dancer herself, she does the classical moves in the most endearing way and we are in love with her, once again!

The song is crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and the lyrics are by Gulzar. While it has some playful moments in it, the film is set in an intense backdrop. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it releases on February 24, 2017.

Watch the song here.

Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com

Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Source:FridayMoviez
Email:***@twilighten.com Email Verified
Tags:Kangana Ranaut, Rangoon, Mere Miyan Gaye England
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Twilight Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share