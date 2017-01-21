News By Tag
Kangana Flaunts Her Classical Dance Moves in 'Rangoon' New Track
'Mere miyan gaye England, bajaake band, na jaane kaha karenge land, ke hitler Jaage na' is the first funny line of the song. Kangana grooves on the lyrics of the song as Julia. She is sent to woo the soldiers on the border and this funny dance number forms a part of the same.
This song pays tribute to the popular song 'Mere piya gaye Rangoon' and Kangana has given full justice to it. Dressed in a red lehenga, Kangana dances on a war tank with funny characters of Adolf Hitler and many others. A good dancer herself, she does the classical moves in the most endearing way and we are in love with her, once again!
The song is crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and the lyrics are by Gulzar. While it has some playful moments in it, the film is set in an intense backdrop. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it releases on February 24, 2017.
Watch the song here.
