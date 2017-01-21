News By Tag
YESKART - The E-commerce site has been recently inaugurated in India
The deals offered in Yeskart as 99, 199, 299, 499 stores are riveting to the Customer. Another hot deal that yeskart offers distinctively from its contemporaries is the Unboxed and Refurbised section, where one get the best deals in a very nominal price range.
In these days we are facing of mishandle and misappropriated deliveries, fake, defected and low quality products and a series of cyber thefts. Yeskart came up with best possible solution which attends to all these problems faced by everyone
YesKart is the first ever E-Commerce Platforms offering online to offline product and services, which allows probable customers to explore different products of their choice along with the available locations of those products at your convenience and in your locality which cuts down the delivery hassles by a whopping 100%.
Online shopping has made lives easier at the expense of in-store experience but Yeskart brings you the Best of both worlds to a common ground. It ensures the customers of the product online and then proceeding with the payment and delivery on ground locally at the customer's convenience. It has partnered with UPS, DHL, Visa, MasterCard, FedEx, Western Union to assure its customers the best services
At the launch of Yeskart in Visakhapatnam on 20th January 2017, Founder & CEO of Shankar Rao Vysyaraju of Yeskart Pvt Ltd. In his introductory speech has said, "We are excited with the launch of our Yeskart.in, which has been tailored to customers and also to address their needs. He added "An increasing number of users of smart phones prompted by easy affordability and availability nurtured by improving our eco system, it was an indispensable fact that there was a need for such a product which made it a necessary for us to launch Yeskart.in.
YesKart ensures to build trust between buyer and seller by promoting original products with good quality making them connected hand to hand. YesKart also focuses on mutual interaction among buyer and seller while shopping online to eliminate product scam and payment inconvenience at both ends.
The company's website http://yeskart.in/
