 
News By Tag
* Yeskart
* Online Shopping
* E-commerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Visakhapatnam
  Andhra Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

YESKART - The E-commerce site has been recently inaugurated in India

 
 
Yeskart Launching
Yeskart Launching
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Yeskart
* Online Shopping
* E-commerce

Industry:
* Shopping

Location:
* Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh - India

Subject:
* Companies

VISAKHAPATNAM, India - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Yeskart private limited has proclaimed the launch of its highly awaited online store, It exclusively for its customers in India. Yeskart, a budding E-commerce site is dealing with Tablets, Mobiles, Electronic Gadgets, Sports, Women's, Men's & Kids Fashion, Beauty and Personal care, Books, Gifts and much more.

The deals offered in Yeskart as 99, 199, 299, 499 stores are riveting to the Customer. Another hot deal that yeskart offers distinctively from its contemporaries is the Unboxed and Refurbised section, where one get the best deals in a very nominal price range.

In these days we are facing of mishandle and misappropriated deliveries, fake, defected and low quality products and a series of cyber thefts. Yeskart came up with best possible solution which attends to all these problems faced by everyone

YesKart is the first ever E-Commerce Platforms offering online to offline product and services, which allows probable customers to explore different products of their choice along with the available locations of those products at your convenience and in your locality which cuts down the delivery hassles by a whopping 100%.

Online shopping has made lives easier at the expense of in-store experience but Yeskart brings you the Best of both worlds to a common ground. It ensures the customers of the product online and then proceeding with the payment and delivery on ground locally at the customer's convenience. It has partnered with UPS, DHL, Visa, MasterCard, FedEx, Western Union to assure its customers the best services

At the launch of Yeskart in Visakhapatnam on 20th January 2017, Founder & CEO of Shankar Rao Vysyaraju of Yeskart Pvt Ltd. In his introductory speech has said, "We are excited with the launch of our Yeskart.in, which has been tailored to customers and also to address their needs. He added "An increasing number of users of smart phones prompted by easy affordability and availability nurtured by improving our eco system, it was an indispensable fact that there was a need for such a product which made it a necessary for us to launch Yeskart.in.

YesKart ensures to build trust between buyer and seller by promoting original products with good quality making them connected hand to hand. YesKart also focuses on mutual interaction among buyer and seller while shopping online to eliminate product scam and payment inconvenience at both ends.

The company's website http://yeskart.in/ underlines its endeavour to be seen as being in tune with the consumer of today. It accomplishes its tagline to "Think Globally Act Locally" to the fullest.

Media Contact
Webmaster
08913090000
webmaster@yeskart.in
End
Source:Yeskart
Email:***@yeskart.in Email Verified
Tags:Yeskart, Online Shopping, E-commerce
Industry:Shopping
Location:Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share