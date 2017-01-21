News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Real estate firm Puranik may raise Rs225 crore from IndoStar Capital
Talks between the two parties are at an advanced stage and the transaction is expected to close soon, said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity as the talks are private. Puranik plans to use the money for its two residential projects in Thane, he added.
"Puranik is raising these funds for its Rumah Bali and GB One projects in Thane. They have already tied up a significant portion of the funding and the rest of it is expected to be closed in the coming weeks," said the second person cited above.
IndoStar Capital, launched in 2011, is promoted by investors including Everstone Capital and Goldman Sachs. The lender offers customized financial services to meet specific customer requirements in the form of structured term finance to corporates and loan against property to borrowers in the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector.
Rumah Bali is a 10-acre residential project themed on the lines of the Bali island of Indonesia, where seven buildings will come up in two phases. The project was launched in 2012. GB One is a 17-storey residential-
Both projects are expected to be completed by 2019, said the second person cited above.
Several emails sent to Puranik Builders were not answered. "We don't want to comment on market rumours," said an IndoStar Capital spokesperson in an emailed response.
In May, Puranik had raised Rs300 crore from private equity investor KKR's real estate NBFC. That money was raised for the ongoing development of Aldea Espanola and Abitante projects in Pune's Baner and Bavdhan suburbs. The company has completed and delivered three phases of construction in Aldea Espanola and expects to complete the remaining 3.5 million sq. ft of construction for both projects, worth Rs2,500 crore, in next 5-6 years, the company had said while announcing the fundraise.
Founded in 1968, Puranik Builders has developed over 4 million sq. ft of residential real estate. It has a land bank of 300-plus acres and is expanding its geographic presence across India, according to the company's website. Puranik Builders' ongoing and upcoming projects are based in areas such as Mulund, Thane, Dombivali, Neral, Pune, Nashik, Kalyan, and Lonavala.
According to a 22 December note by real estate consulting firm JLL India, sales momentum in the residential real estate sector is expected to pick up in the second half of the current calendar year.
"Sales momentum continued to remain steady throughout the year. It is likely to pick up from 2H2017 after the dust has settled on demonetization, which has made many buyers hold on to their purchase decisions in anticipation of some easing in residential capital values," the note said.
A pan-India trend that emerged in 2016 was that a higher number of units were sold every quarter (Q1-Q3 2016) than new project launches in the same period, the note added.
Read More on - https://mnacritique.mergersindia.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse