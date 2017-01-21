News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CNet Training's Data Centre Technical Team Grows Again
CNet Training is delighted to announce that its data centre technical team is expanding again with the appointment of highly experienced Leland Sparks and Patrick Drew.
Leland has an impressive 35 years of experience within the telecommunications industry and has worked on many global projects for multinational organizations including Belden, Hitachi and Alcatel. Patrick Drew has been working in the industry for over 24 years covering various roles from Network Engineer to Data Centre Manager throughout Europe, North America and Asia.
As with all CNet Training technical instructors, Leland and Patrick will considerably enhance the learning experience for students by sharing their breadth of knowledge and actual industry experience in relation to the subjects they will be teaching.
CNet Training's CEO, Andrew Stevens, said: "The areas of expertise from both Leland and Patrick is vast and having them both on board is a great asset to the company. As ever, CNet Training is growing in size and technical capability and the new recruits' experience strengthens the already strong team of CNet Training Data Centre Instructors across the world."
For more information on CNet Training's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
- Ends
Editors Notes:
Dated: 27th January 2017
For immediate release.
For further information, please contact Sarah Parks at CNet Training on +44 (0)1284 718417 or email sparks@cnet-
About CNet Training
International award-winning training and education company, CNet Training has been designing and delivering professional industry focussed programs since 1996.
Today, being the largest and longest running training and education provider in the world dedicated to the data centre and network infrastructure sectors, CNet Training is recognised globally for being the industry leaders and remains the only industry dedicated education provider to award both internationally recognised qualifications and professional certifications.
CNet Training is trusted and renowned for its comprehensive and technically in-depth suite of programs and quality of delivery by instructors who themselves have years' experience working within data centre facilities and network infrastructure environments.
A significant part of CNet Training's history is the development of the highly acclaimed Global Data Centre & Network Infrastructure Education Framework, which offers industry professionals an opportunity to map data centre and network infrastructure education, qualifications and certifications in line with their desired knowledge and career progression. It also helps organisations to create future development plans for their teams.
CNet Training deliver programs in locations across the world. In addition to its impressive client list of multinational organisations, the company is proud of its close associations with the world's leading trade associations and industry bodies including the Data Centre Alliance, AFCOM, Broad Group, Green Grid, ISO quality standards and Pearson, the world's largest education company. So trusted is CNet Training's expertise that it also designs and delivers vendor-specific programs for many of the world's leading manufacturers of data centre and network infrastructure solutions.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse