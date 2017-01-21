 
MMU MBA Placements See a Jump in Highest Salary with Top Recruitments

 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Our innovative approach to improve employability has been appreciated by corporations. Innovations like CBP and COEs are bearing fruits. The interim placement figures till date for Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU), Mullana's MBA batch indicate a strong uptrend from last year.

Names of some marquee companies that have hire picked up our students/candidate are Tata Telecom, FedEx, WNS Global Services, Reckitt Benckiser, AliBaba.com, Eclerx Services, Nestle, and Vodafone. The University has also managed to expand the recruiter base significantly this year. To name a few are Allstate, AGS Transact Technology, Cavinkare, HDFC AMC, Axis Bank, Naukri.Com, Berger Paints, Asian Paints, Collabera. Of the approximately 52 companies that have made offers this year, 15 are new companies.

In terms of emergent roles and sectors, Supply Chain Management & Business Analyst roles have seen significant traction. An offer for internship opportunity was received from an overseas recruiter this year (ValeurHR, Singapore).

The highest CTC for the offers so far has gone up nearly 40% from around Rs 5.29 lacs p.a. last year to Rs 7.14 lacs p.a.

Placement rounds are still ongoing and the University expects to place its entire batch well before their graduation.


