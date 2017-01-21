Indian Calling's new album Wild Spirit is a celebration of contemporary Native American Music

The group Indian Calling is able to captivate their listeners by creating an enticing mixture of traditional Native American music, electronic sounds, ambient characteristics, new age features, ethno-house music and spiritual vibes.

Wild Spirit by Indian Calling

End

-- Their sound is unique and expresses the epic Native American culture that is still very important to a lot of people in this day and age. No wonder they have so many followers all around the world and their new album is titled "Wild Spirit". This new album is another must-have for all Indian Calling fans, so that they can be surrounded by healing and relaxing tunes.The first track "Wild Spirit" is a ethno-house inspired tune with a catchy captivating melody and a dance beat that will suddenly make you feel immersed in a proper contemporary Native American atmosphere.The album then proceeds to a number of well-devised renditions of some of Sacred Spirit classics such as "A-Le Ke", "Looking Far North", "Dancing Under the Moon", "Yane Heja Hee" and an incredible rendition of "Medicine Power Men" by Oliver Shanti that comes to life by the means of Alison's vibrant voice. This album is a celebration of freedom hymns and free-will manifestation tunes for all of mankind. The cover art features some wolves howling at the moon as a metaphor of everyone's need to claim their "Wild Spirit" and lead a way of life free of prejudice and fear.Indian Calling keeps the Native American music alive in this era and it will keep awarding all the fans with more music for years to come. Keep an eye out for Indian Calling and stay tuned to their Social Media."Wild Spirit" is now available on all major digital stores.