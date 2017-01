2017 New Batch Starts for NAME Management Course Event in Kolkata

National Academy of Media & Events has started its session for the year 2017. It offers a concoction of richness experiences together with masterful execution.

Media Contact

National Academy of Media & Events (NAME)

9830244321 / (033) 4064 7272

***@gmail.com National Academy of Media & Events (NAME)9830244321 / (033) 4064 7272

End

-- NAME has once again proved its credibility to the young generation of today. 2017 new batch has commenced in this institution for event management course in Kolkata.NAME or National Academy of Media & Events is one of the best institutes for event management and public relations. Its primary aim is to create industry-ready talents like PR professionals and Event managers.The curriculum of this institute is designed perfectly so that students get a blend of theoretical knowledge and industry standard practical training. Joining NAME students can very well understand the difference! Event management course of this college is a comprehensive program. It offers integrated knowledge about communications and brand. The course is crafted after thorough research and with the assistance of experts of the industry.With its genre of skilled and talented professionals, NAME has produced a new breed of entrepreneurs, specialists and event managers. Aspirants acquiring degree from this college stand out in the industry for their specialized skills.National Academy of Media & Events offers two types of programs –i) Advanced certification in event managementii) Professional diploma in event management, public relations and wedding planningStudents from all across India seek admission to this reputed institute. So, it is quite obvious that there is great competition for seats and seats are also limited. Applicants must register at the earliest. The admission is onbasis.The institute welcomes students from all educational backgrounds and age groups. There can be college students, space scientists, lawyers, architects, IT engineers, painters, writers, actors, animators, choreographers and other professionals from similar backgrounds. NO PAST EXPERIENCE ON EVENT MANAGEMENT is required for getting admission to NAME.Students can apply online directly. They should provide a strong reason for studying event management course in NAME. It is on the basis of this reason that the selection takes placeIf students have the zeal, the inclination to do something, NAME is always there beside him! To know more about this management institute and to be a part of it, visit their website at http://nameedu.in/ professional- diploma-event- management-p... MINTO PARK, The Regency Building, 4th Floor,Hungerford Street, Kolkata- 700 017, West Bengal.9830244321 / (033) 4064 7272http://www.nameedu.in/