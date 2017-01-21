News By Tag
2017 New Batch Starts for NAME Management Course Event in Kolkata
National Academy of Media & Events has started its session for the year 2017. It offers a concoction of richness experiences together with masterful execution.
Event Management Course in the Pioneer Institute of Kolkata
NAME or National Academy of Media & Events is one of the best institutes for event management and public relations. Its primary aim is to create industry-ready talents like PR professionals and Event managers.
Course Content: The curriculum of this institute is designed perfectly so that students get a blend of theoretical knowledge and industry standard practical training. Joining NAME students can very well understand the difference! Event management course of this college is a comprehensive program. It offers integrated knowledge about communications and brand. The course is crafted after thorough research and with the assistance of experts of the industry.
Outstanding Performance:
Programs: National Academy of Media & Events offers two types of programs –
i) Advanced certification in event management
ii) Professional diploma in event management, public relations and wedding planning
Lucky Students can Get Admission to NAME
Students from all across India seek admission to this reputed institute. So, it is quite obvious that there is great competition for seats and seats are also limited. Applicants must register at the earliest. The admission is on First Come First Serve basis.
The institute welcomes students from all educational backgrounds and age groups. There can be college students, space scientists, lawyers, architects, IT engineers, painters, writers, actors, animators, choreographers and other professionals from similar backgrounds. NO PAST EXPERIENCE ON EVENT MANAGEMENT is required for getting admission to NAME.
Students can apply online directly. They should provide a strong reason for studying event management course in NAME. It is on the basis of this reason that the selection takes place
If students have the zeal, the inclination to do something, NAME is always there beside him! To know more about this management institute and to be a part of it, visit their website at http://nameedu.in/
Contact Details:
National Academy of Media & Events (NAME)
Address: MINTO PARK, The Regency Building, 4th Floor,
Hungerford Street, Kolkata- 700 017, West Bengal.
Phone No.: 9830244321 / (033) 4064 7272
Email: info.nameedu@
Website: http://www.nameedu.in/
Media Contact
National Academy of Media & Events (NAME)
9830244321 / (033) 4064 7272
***@gmail.com
