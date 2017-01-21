 
The First Chapter of AeSI, Aerospace Luminary Lecture series of Hyderabad

 
 
Tag:
Semiconductors, Aerospace

Industry:
Semiconductors

Location:
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India

HYDERABAD, India - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Aeronautical Society of India in association with MosChip, Organised the 1st AeSI Aerospace Luminary Lecture series, Hyderabad Chapter at Taj Deccan.  Attended by 300 Plus guest, it has been one of the major event that the city witnessed on Sunday evening. Air Marshal SB Deo, vice chief of air staff & Indranil Manna, director of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur were the key note speaker of the evening.

"The Indigenously Designed Developed And Manufactured (IDDM) Category Will Be The Ministry Of Defence's First Priority When It Comes To Procurement Of Weapons And Spare Parts, Said Air Marshal SB Deo, Vice Chief Of Air Staff."

Speaking at the Aerospace Luminary Lecture series of the Hyderabad chapter of the Aeronautical Society of India here on Sunday, Mr Deo said: "The private sector had once challenged to obliterate public defence organisations like DRDO. Today we are around and they are not," he said. Speaking about leadership at DRDO of stalwarts in the sector, he said passion is crucial. "Working for profit cannot take us far. Working with passion can," he said.

The meeting was presided by G. Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, who lauded the work of the society while asking it to continue contributions even as he outlined the activities lined up for the society this year.

"Weapon technology should be desi"- Air Marshal SB Deo

Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sirish Baban Deo and IIT Kanpur Director Indranil Manna delivered lectures on Make In India programmes in the aerospace sector and progresses in technology for the sector. Prof. Manna, an expert in materials sciences, said the perspective of the world about India should change. "We are thought of as a trading country when we should be a making country," he said. He added that pursuit of the aerospace sector, among other things, is to make materials like aluminium better for the industry.

As part of the Lecture Series, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, Chairman & CEO of MosChip Semiconductor Technology Pvt Ltd., gave a presentation on the Semiconductor Industry, journey & success story of MosChip and their contribution to Indian Defense Labs. Moschip has been a pioneer in the field of Semiconductors Design Services, with constant innovations, technological advancements and vision oriented leadership. Moschip has now, put its footprint in the field of IoT, Cloud and Connected Devices domain, said Mr. Ramachandra Redd

Semiconductors, Aerospace
Semiconductors
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
