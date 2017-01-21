News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
senseQA provided Quality Assurance Services at the Global Game Jam Glasgow
Andrew Duncan, a team player at the event said about the testing service,"The User Interface section contained useful information that helped during the actual event.The Technical and functionality section was extremely useful as it was tested with devices we did not have access to and resolution we were either unable to test or did not have time to test."
senseQA created a special submission page for the Global Game Jam Glasgow where participants submitted the builds of their games and QA professionals provided live reviews and advice on improvement.
"You can't make good games without testing them and game jams are usually so intense that people overlook getting others to play their game until the jam is over. It was great of senseQA to offer us some playtesting during the jam and I hope we do something similar again" said David Farrell, Lecturer in Game Design at Glasgow Caledonian University.
senseQA supports various teams and indie developers of games worldwide.
About senseQA
senseQA is a provider of software testing services with focus on games, mobile apps and websites. senseQA quality assurance service helps developers and software producers to deliver graded quality software according to market demands and industry standards. The team is specialised in procedures for engineering and control of issues, risks and vulnerabilities.
Visit us at http://www.senseqa.com
Media Contact
senseQA press
press@senseqa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse