January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

senseQA provided Quality Assurance Services at the Global Game Jam Glasgow

 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- senseQA, the trusted testing company for game producers worldwide, supported game developers at the Global Game Jam in Glasgow 20-22 January 2017.senseQA team was testing the software editions of the jammers as part of their two days game competition.

Andrew Duncan, a team player at the event said about the testing service,"The User Interface section contained useful information that helped during the actual event.The Technical and functionality section was extremely useful as it was tested with devices we did not have access to and resolution we were either unable to test or did not have time to test."

senseQA created a special submission page for the Global Game Jam Glasgow where participants submitted the builds of their games and QA professionals provided live reviews and advice on improvement.

"You can't make good games without testing them and game jams are usually so intense that people overlook getting others to play their game until the jam is over.  It was great of senseQA to offer us some playtesting during the jam and I hope we do something similar again" said David Farrell, Lecturer in Game Design at Glasgow Caledonian University.

senseQA supports various teams and indie developers of games worldwide.

About senseQA

senseQA is a provider of software testing services with focus on games, mobile apps and websites. senseQA quality assurance service helps developers and software producers to deliver graded quality software according to market demands and industry standards. The team is specialised in procedures for engineering and control of issues, risks and vulnerabilities.

Visit us at http://www.senseqa.com

Media Contact
senseQA press
press@senseqa.com
press@senseqa.com
