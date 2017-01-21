A Perfect Foundation; Empowering Communities

January, 2017, A Perfect Foundation announced today that it is raising funds via an equity crowdfunding campaign on Sportfunder.com.

A Perfect Foundation

In order to build a new and much needed bigger Education and Conservation Centre in the Mentawai Islands, Indonesia due to the high demand in their programs. The organization is set out to raise $10,000 on Sportfunder.com to start the construction of the Conservation Centre, which will enable more students to register for their popular English and Environmental Programs!

A Perfect Foundation is a Non-Profit Organization created to empower local communities in remote surf regions through education and skill acquisition to make a sustainable difference. Founded by The Perfect Wave Surf Experience Company, they wanted to give back to these remote island communities that have allowed them and their clients to enjoy their natural resources and homelands.

A Perfect Foundation supports multiple programs through initiatives and fundraising for other established charities in these regions as well as their own community based collaboration Centre in the Mentawai Islands, Indonesia. This way they are able to make a direct difference where and when it is needed through hygiene, clean water, education, skill acquisition and environmental programs.

The funds raised in the campaign will be used to build a new Education and Conservation Centre as their current building is run down and too small for the increasing student registrations!

They are also launching a new Environmental Program with the backing of the local Government and communities, and will involve collecting the rubbish, sorting plastic and bottles then shipping back to Padang for recycling.

A Perfect Foundation believes that they can make a difference, and through caring and collaboration they have the power to connect with people from many diverse cultures and create positive experiences.