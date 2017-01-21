News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Budget 2017: Jaitley May Cut Taxes, Corporate Income Tax
Further, Corporate income tax rate is expected to be reduce by 1.25 to 1.5 percentage points to 28.75 - 28.5% in the Budget 2017, but will possibly remove a excess of exemptions that permit companies to cut down on their effective tax payouts.
The Minimum Alternate Tax is currently applied at a rate of 18.5% and goes up to 21.34% including cesses and surcharges. Tax deductions and exceptions have been tend to misuse and consequential litigation. Currently, there are 32 incentives applicable on corporate profits before calculating tax.
In November 2015, the government had laid down a complete roadmap for phasing out corporate tax exemptions by 2018 since it looks to reduce the tax rate, simplify the administration and brighten India's competitive edge globally.
For more Updates, Please visit http://www.pinnaclefinancial.in/
Contact
Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory
9039035252
***@pinnaclefinancial.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse