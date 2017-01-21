News By Tag
Idiotware Shield: IoT for Arduino, Simplified
Mumbai, India – Devansh Shah has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform crowdsupply with a goal of raising $8,000 in order to bring Idiotware Shield to life!
The Idiotware Shield is for anyone who wants to quickly bring their IoT ideas to life with minimum hassle and expense.
The Idiotware Shield is a learning platform for quickly bringing to life hundreds of Arduino projects, whether you're a novice or expert. The Idiotware Shield is the Swiss Army Knife of Arduino shields, with plenty of integrated inputs and outputs and options for connectivity and expansion.
The journey building the Idiotware Shield started when they built a very basic prototyping shield, which was named the Curiosity Gym shield v0.1. Curiosity Gym is a leading makerspace in Mumbai that helps enthusiasts build prototypes. Curiosity Gym also runs Innovation Hubs in schools and colleges to awaken curiosity and help catalyze making, innovation, design thinking, and entrepreneurship across all age groups.
For Beginners: With the Idiotware Shield, you can make its on-board LEDs shine, blink, change colors, and dance to the beat of the on-board multi-tone buzzer.
For Intermediate Learners: Integrated on-board the Idiotware Shield are environmental sensors, like temperature and ambient light, and human interfaces, like switches and a touch sensor.
For Advanced Learners: You can query and process the Shield's sensor data and control the Shield's outputs over Wi-Fi using a cloud server or over Bluetooth using a phone. The Shield can log data (offline) to an SD card (up to 8 GB), using the integrated microSD card socket, to be retrieved manually or as soon as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity becomes available.
You can use the Idiotware Shield with your own Arduino board, or you can get an Arduino as part of this campaign. Any pledge level that includes an Arduino comes with: Arduino Uno Board, USB cable and DC power adapter.
For backers who wish to program the bundled ESP8266-01 module, software and programming support is available for Windows, Linux and MacOS.
With just 5 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Idiotware Shield: IoT for Arduino, Simplified" project get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
For more information about Idiotware Shield, please visit http://www.idiotware.io/
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their crowdsupply https://www.crowdsupply.com/
