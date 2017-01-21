What Textile Technologies can do for you

 
Industry News





HYDE, England - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Textile Technologies Europe Ltd can offer you and your business all your high temperature thermal insulation textile needs. Offering a range of services and products, Textile Technologies has been in the industry for decades, providing the industry with knowledge and experience in thermal insulation and heat resistant textiles.

Above all else, Textile Technologies most important asset is knowledge: knowledge of the materials and textiles and their relevant applications. With that knowledge, Textile Technologies can ensure their customers receive the right solution for any requirements in the most efficient and timely way possible.

It does not matter whether Textile Technologies are weaving, braiding, coating in-house or partnering with other leading manufacturers; they produce the largest range of heat resistant and high-performance textiles in the world.

Starting off as Cheshire Ribbon Manufacturing in the early 1900s servicing the local hatting industry, Textile Technologies is decades later providing to a different market yet still showing exemplary versatility and adaptable qualities whilst maintaining the same merits and values at the heart of the company. Now Textile Technologies is the leading source of knowledge for heat resistant textiles, which is constantly adapting and changing with new techniques. The company is the "knowledge centre for all things heat related."

Textile Technologies Europe Ltd operates on a simple philosophy: Treat others as you want to be treated. This simple philosophy is reflected throughout the company and all employees. This is also mirrored in the way Textile Technologies treats customers and suppliers.

All advisors at Textile Technologies have a technical background, ensuring clear communication and a strong relationship with the clients. The customer wants to trust someone who is knowledgeable and can provide quality products, which Textile Technologies provides again and again.

Find out more: http://www.textiletechnologies.co.uk/

