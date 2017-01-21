News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
What Textile Technologies can do for you
Above all else, Textile Technologies most important asset is knowledge: knowledge of the materials and textiles and their relevant applications. With that knowledge, Textile Technologies can ensure their customers receive the right solution for any requirements in the most efficient and timely way possible.
It does not matter whether Textile Technologies are weaving, braiding, coating in-house or partnering with other leading manufacturers;
Starting off as Cheshire Ribbon Manufacturing in the early 1900s servicing the local hatting industry, Textile Technologies is decades later providing to a different market yet still showing exemplary versatility and adaptable qualities whilst maintaining the same merits and values at the heart of the company. Now Textile Technologies is the leading source of knowledge for heat resistant textiles, which is constantly adapting and changing with new techniques. The company is the "knowledge centre for all things heat related."
Textile Technologies Europe Ltd operates on a simple philosophy: Treat others as you want to be treated. This simple philosophy is reflected throughout the company and all employees. This is also mirrored in the way Textile Technologies treats customers and suppliers.
All advisors at Textile Technologies have a technical background, ensuring clear communication and a strong relationship with the clients. The customer wants to trust someone who is knowledgeable and can provide quality products, which Textile Technologies provides again and again.
Find out more: http://www.textiletechnologies.co.uk/
Contact
Textile Technologies Europe Ltd
***@textiletechnologies.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse