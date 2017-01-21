News By Tag
About Hair replacement candidates
Find cosmetic, plastic & reconstructive surgeon in Delhi, India for hair transplant, hair loss and hair treatment.
• Donor areas are the places on the head from which grafts and flaps are taken.
• Other factors, such as hair color, texture and waviness or curliness may also affect the cosmetic result.
• There are a number of techniques used in hair replacement surgery. Sometimes, two or more techniques are used to achieve the best results.
Hair replacement surgery can enhance your appearance and your self-confidence, but the results won't necessarily match your ideal. Before you decide to have surgery, think carefully about your expectations and discuss them with your surgeon.
It's important to understand that all hair replacement techniques use your existing hair. The goal of surgery is to find the most efficient uses for existing hair.
Hair transplantation techniques, such as punch grafts, mini-grafts, micro-grafts, slit grafts and strip grafts are generally performed on patients who desire a more modest change in hair fullness. Flaps, tissue-expansion and scalp-reduction are procedures that are usually more appropriate for patients who desire a more dramatic change.
Remember, there are limits to what can be accomplished. An individual with very little hair might not be advised to undergo hair replacement surgery in India.
