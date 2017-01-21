 
News By Tag
* Hairreplacement
* FUEhairtransplant
* FUThairtransplant
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* vasant vihar
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

About Hair replacement candidates

Find cosmetic, plastic & reconstructive surgeon in Delhi, India for hair transplant, hair loss and hair treatment.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hairreplacement
FUEhairtransplant
FUThairtransplant

Industry:
Medical

Location:
vasant vihar - Delhi - India

VASANT VIHAR, India - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- •    Hair replacement candidates must have healthy hair growth at the back and sides of the head to serve as donor areas.
•    Donor areas are the places on the head from which grafts and flaps are taken.
•    Other factors, such as hair color, texture and waviness or curliness may also affect the cosmetic result.
•    There are a number of techniques used in hair replacement surgery. Sometimes, two or more techniques are used to achieve the best results.

Hair replacement surgery can enhance your appearance and your self-confidence, but the results won't necessarily match your ideal. Before you decide to have surgery, think carefully about your expectations and discuss them with your surgeon.

It's important to understand that all hair replacement techniques use your existing hair. The goal of surgery is to find the most efficient uses for existing hair.

Hair transplantation techniques, such as punch grafts, mini-grafts, micro-grafts, slit grafts and strip grafts are generally performed on patients who desire a more modest change in hair fullness. Flaps, tissue-expansion and scalp-reduction are procedures that are usually more appropriate for patients who desire a more dramatic change.

Remember, there are limits to what can be accomplished. An individual with very little hair might not be advised to undergo hair replacement surgery in India.

Find cosmetic, plastic & reconstructive surgeon in Delhi, India for hair transplant, hair loss and hair treatment.

OUR BLOG http://www.themedspa.us/blog/hair-transplant/hair-replace...
Get more http://www.themedspa.us/cosmetic-surgery/hair-transplant....
Get more http://www.besthairtransplantsurgeon.com/

Contact
Mr Deepak
09958221983
medspaus123@gmail.com
End
Source:Medspa CLinic
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kas Medical Center PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share