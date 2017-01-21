 
Industry News





TopTech Offers Tempcore Certified TMT bars at Lowest Prices in Bengal & Tripura

TopTech TMT Bar provides customers with Certified TMT bars built with the latest Tempcore technology and offers them in Bengal and Tripura at the lowest prices.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- TMT bars are necessary for building strong construction projects, and allow them to remain steady even in natural calamities such as floods and earthquakes. TopTech TMT Bar, a company based in Kolkata, India, is supplying high quality steel bars that are certified and made with the latest Tempcore technology. It is offering these bars to customers in Bengal and Tripura at the most competitive rates.

TopTech TMT Bar is backed up by Tech NirmanIspat Pvt. Ltd. and comes with a strong team of skilled architects and engineers. It uses highly advanced technology for making TMT bars as well as the best raw materials for the construction of homes. Today, it is one of the leading manufacturers of TMT bars in eastern India, and continuously provides buyers with the most superior construction materials.

It uses the Belgian Centre de RechaercheMetallurgiques (CRM) technology along with the Tempcore Process Â. The company produces TMT bars at the best production facilities like fully automated and sophisticated block mills that comprise of Tungsten Carbide Rollers and ensure consistent weight and smooth finish. It uses high quality raw materials for production purposes, at superior integrated facilities like Ladle Refining Furnace (LRF), Continuous Casting Billet Machine (CCBM) and Induction Furnace.

TopTech is continousy aiming to set new industry benchmarks and evolve via advances in technology. It aims to achieve technological advancement by using corporate governance to boost the morale of its workers, and create an efficient and empowered society. It is continuously producing high class items that score on the technology front. It creates products while taking durability, tolerance and sustainability into account. It ensures complete innovation while meeting the conditions and demands of customers.

Due to the use of high technology, there is more volume per ton and customers can save more during construction work. The sectional weight per meter is regulated as per the requirements of customers, which can help in saving the consumption of steel without taking away from the load factor. TopTech strives to manufacture keeping up with the newest production levels, and staying ahead of the competition in order to satisfy the requirements of customers. Offering TMT bars at local prices ensures that TopTech also takes the economic factor into account.

About TopTech TMT Bar

Backed by Tech NirmanIspat Pvt. Ltd, TopTech is a Kolkata-based company that helps customers with construction and satisfies their needs for construction. The company uses the best raw materials and the newest technology for making high quality construction.

For further information and enquiries, please visit http://toptechtmt.com/

Contact Information

Tech NirmanIspat Pvt. Ltd.

46, B. B. Ganguly Street,

Kolkata - 700012

Phone: (033) 4003 - 5050 / (033) 2236 6666/9999

Email id: info@technirman.com.

