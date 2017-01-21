News By Tag
Focus Packaging LTD. Offers A Range Of Sealing Machines For Virtually All Applications
One key area of specialization of Focus Packaging LTD. is in the supply of sealing machines. Their suites of sealing machinery comprise of carton sealers, heat sealers, L-sealers, and shrink tunnel equipment. One can also source pallet wrappers and retail food packaging machines through Focus Packaging.
Elaborating on the range of products available, a representative of Focus Packaging mentioned that Chamber machines are ideal shrink wrapping solutions for short runs and for light-weight items. Their range of Alpha brand chamber machines includes electronic controls and is for use with centre-fold shrink films. They are easy to use and even an untrained technician can become a competent operator in just a couple of hours. Besides, these equipment are robust and require low maintenance while the sealing is of a high quality with minimum or even zero defects. These are available in four sizes capable of accepting film sizes from 360mm to 800mm. The impulse seal cut chamber machine seals and shrinks in one operation and it is ideal for medium duty use. Due to its compact form factor it fits in restricted spaces as well.
Focus Packaging also offers carton sealers that take the drudgery out of manual sealing of cartons. The compact equipment is available in manual and automatic types and also a flap closer and taper manual adjustment type. The machine takes care of sealing and taping cartons and does it much faster than the manual process. It helps reduce dependence on manual labour and achieves long term cost savings.
For people with different requirements, such as sealing polymer bags made of PVC and polythene, the small and portable manually operated heat sealers are the perfect low cost solution. Users can choose a simple impulse sealer with or without a cutter or a more advanced sealer with double timer and cutter with a foot pedal adjusted film dispenser. Hospitals and supermarkets may prefer the stainless steel washable sealer whereas a shrink tunnel and sealer is preferred by manufacturers of consumer products.
The range of L-Sealers and shrink tunnels from Focus Packaging is suited to automated production environments. Focus offers a range of models to suit small and large items as well as large production runs.
Distinguishing Focus Packaging from others is the fact that the company not only offers equipment but also consumables for each type of application as well as service support.
Focus Packaging may be contacted by phone on 01902 570292 or email sales@focuspackaging.co.uk. Visit their website http://www.focuspackaging.co.uk for more details.
Focus Packaging Ltd
***@focuspackaging.co.uk
