Global Iron Powder Market Analysis & Industry Outlook Forecasted for the Period of 2016-2021
At first, the report presents a brief introduction of the iron powder market. This section also encapsulates the information such as definition, supply chain structure and manufacturing process of the iron powders. Apart from that, the report also presents an overview of its market segmentation. According to the report, the market is segmented by different product type and by its end-users. The iron powder can be used in numerous chemical and metallurgical processes from the production of aluminum foil to magnetic paints. It is basically a powdered form of iron which is created as a whole from several other iron particles. Some of the other uses of iron powders are- production of certain types of steel and also in the development of automobile parts. The automobile parts can be engine parts, steering, brake, seat & door along with transmission parts.
On the basis of product type, it is categorized into:
Atomized iron powder
Reduced iron powder
Electrolytic iron powder
Furthermore, the research also covers key technological and marketing trends contributing towards the growth of the market. In addition to this, an analysis of the factors impacting the supply & demand for iron powders in the global market is also presented. Most of the recent developments of the key industry players are also highlighted and upcoming opportunities for the marketers as well as challenges faced by the manufactures are covered in detail.
The next section of the report presents a competitive landscape of the market which provides a deep analysis of market share of the industry players along with their key strategies. At present, major players in the global iron powder market are Hgans (Sweden), Ansteel Group (China), Rio Tinto Metal Powders (UK), Bazhou Hongsheng (China), Pometon Powder (Italy), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), Kobelco (Japan),Dowa (Japan), Gongyi Xinxing (China), Industrial Metal Powders (India), Sundram Fasteners (India), SLM Metal (India), Kushal Ferro Alloys (India), Laiwu Steel Group (China), Jiande Yitong (China), WISCO (China), Magang Group (China), CNPC Powder Material (China), Suzhou Jinsui (China).
Also, a section demonstrating the key recommendations for well-known players and new entrants is also exhibited in this study.
