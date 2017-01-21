 
How to add contacts in Gmail- Quick and Easy Steps

The list of your Gmail contacts is one of the necessary aspect of your Gmail account for various things.
 
APPLETON, N.Y. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- With the help of Gmail contacts, you can find and organized everything of your choice. If you want to add contacts in your Gmail account, then apply the following steps:

• Step 1:- First of all, open your browser and go to the official login page of Gmail.
• Step 2:- Now login to your Gmail account by entering your email address and password.
• Step 3:- Now click on the Gmail menu and then choose Contacts.
• Step 4:- After that, click on the + button which is available at the lower side. If you are using the traditional version, then click on the New Contact option which is available at the top corner.
• Step 5:- Now type the name of new contact and then click on the Create icon.
• Step 6:- Now click on the Add Photo to choose the photo of contacts.
• Step 7:- After that, click on the Save icon to complete the process.

If you are unable to add contacts in Gmail by the following steps, then don't worry about that and contact with Gmail customer service to get the best technical help from the experts. These technical experts are well qualified and certified by the company. They will provides you a world class help on your every kinds f issues related to Gmail. This service is available at 24/7 hours.

Recommended by :- http://www.ysupportnumber.com/gmail-technical-support

