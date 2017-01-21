 
News By Tag
* Reptiles For Sale
* Reptile Pets
* Reptiles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

xyzReptiles Offering Caiman Lizards for Sale Starting February 1st

xyzReptiles will be offering Caiman Lizards for sale to the public starting February 1st for the second season since they started operations in 2015.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Reptiles For Sale
Reptile Pets
Reptiles

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Products

MIAMI - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- leading online reptile retailer is at it again with another fantastic reptile species for sale starting next month. Farm bred Caiman Lizards will be available for sale from one of the most reliable suppliers of reptiles and reptile products on the market. They are seasonal animals and are also available in limited numbers so this is a rare chance to obtain one of the most sought after reptile species around.

The staff at xyzReptiles has been working hard to set up the perfect indoor enclosures for these beautiful creatures and has also been making sure that the proper lighting and heating requirements are met for every little baby Caiman Lizard that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper diets have also been prepared for these semi aquatic lizard that will include a mixture of canned foods, snails and insects.

"We are very pleased to be working with these Paraguayan gems", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "these rare reptiles are seasonal and only available once a year so the opportunity to keep and feed them as well as get them to our loyal customers is one that we cherish".

Caiman Lizards are an aquatic species of the Tegu Lizard and are found in the South American countries of Paraguay, Ecuador, Brazil and Colombia to name a few. They grow to an impressive size of over four feet long. They have a brightly colored face and head and an olive or green colored body. They have a tegu shaped head and a body that resembles a Caimans complete with large dorsal scutes and a paddle shaped tail used for swimming.

About xyzReptiles:

xyzReptiles is an eCommerce company based in Miami, FL. The online reptile store offers quality reptiles for sale (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/) and a large selection of reptile pets and supplies at discount prices. All animals are shipped via FedEx Next Day Air and come with a Live Arrival Guarantee. The company was founded in April of 2015 and launched their website www.xyzReptiles.com in late July of the same year. While the founding of the company is recent the managing members have over 25 years of reptile breeding experience and husbandry.

Contact
xyzReptiles
142025 SW 142nd Ave Ste 15, Miami, FL 33186
***@xyzrpetiles.com
End
Source:
Email:***@xyzrpetiles.com
Tags:Reptiles For Sale, Reptile Pets, Reptiles
Industry:Pets
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
xyzReptiles PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share