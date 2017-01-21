News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
xyzReptiles Offering Caiman Lizards for Sale Starting February 1st
xyzReptiles will be offering Caiman Lizards for sale to the public starting February 1st for the second season since they started operations in 2015.
The staff at xyzReptiles has been working hard to set up the perfect indoor enclosures for these beautiful creatures and has also been making sure that the proper lighting and heating requirements are met for every little baby Caiman Lizard that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper diets have also been prepared for these semi aquatic lizard that will include a mixture of canned foods, snails and insects.
"We are very pleased to be working with these Paraguayan gems", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "these rare reptiles are seasonal and only available once a year so the opportunity to keep and feed them as well as get them to our loyal customers is one that we cherish".
Caiman Lizards are an aquatic species of the Tegu Lizard and are found in the South American countries of Paraguay, Ecuador, Brazil and Colombia to name a few. They grow to an impressive size of over four feet long. They have a brightly colored face and head and an olive or green colored body. They have a tegu shaped head and a body that resembles a Caimans complete with large dorsal scutes and a paddle shaped tail used for swimming.
About xyzReptiles:
xyzReptiles is an eCommerce company based in Miami, FL. The online reptile store offers quality reptiles for sale (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/
Contact
xyzReptiles
142025 SW 142nd Ave Ste 15, Miami, FL 33186
***@xyzrpetiles.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse