Multimodal West Africa set to prepare Nigeria's transport and logistics sector for economic growth
Nigeria's leading transport and logistics experts will gather for the historic maiden edition of Multimodal West Africa (MMWA)
As part of the commitment by Clarion Event West Africa, the organisers of the event, to deliver value and reinforce the essence of the exhibition as one with capacity to foster economic development especially at such a crucial time in the country; MMWA will run concurrently with the very successful Nigeria Manufacturing Equipment Expo (NME) and the Nigerian Raw Material Expo (NIRAM) at the Landmark Expo Centre.
The Exhibition which has the Nigeria Ports Authority as Event Patron will also witness strategic discourse sessions which will be delivered by key industry experts. These include Hassan Bello, Esq, The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council who will speak on "Integrating Port Capacity with Inland Access"; Hajia Aisha Ali Ibrahim, FCILT,FNIS, Port Manager, Nigerian Ports Authority who will discuss, "Woman in Logistics and Transport"; Mr. Alban Igwe, FCILT, Deputy National President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation will talk on "Towards a Global logistics hub in West Africa"; Mr. Gabriel Aghunor, General Manager, Gadol Nigeria, on "Dealing with Large Container Vessels"; Mr. Olumide Adesoun and Mr. Suleiman Ibrahim of Pwc will both discuss "The Challenges and Opportunities of African Ports"
Others are Mr. Francis Ehiguese, FCILT, Member, Governing Council, Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport who speaks on "Building Capacity for Transport Network Integration";
Speaking on the Exhibition, Captain Samuel Olarewaju, (FICS), Chairman, Nigeria Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers advised all stakeholders/
Dele Alimi, Managing Director, Clarion Events West Africa revealed that the Multimodal West Africa Exhibition and Conference has been designed and targeted to engage all major stakeholders in the industry from across all the sub-sectors and the value-chain under one roof with a view to help review the sector and proffer lasting solution to the various challenges in the sector. According to him, Clarion Events is providing a platform for players in both public and private sectors to exchange notes and ideas and design solutions that will be mutually beneficial and help move the sector forward and ultimately impact positively in Nigeria's quest for sustainable transport and logistics sector.
