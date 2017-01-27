 
News By Tag
* Multimodal West Africa
* Lagos Nigeria
* Transport Logisitics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* LAGOS
  lagos
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


Multimodal West Africa set to prepare Nigeria's transport and logistics sector for economic growth

Nigeria's leading transport and logistics experts will gather for the historic maiden edition of Multimodal West Africa (MMWA)
 
 
Thousands to gather for MMWA in Lagos in March
Thousands to gather for MMWA in Lagos in March
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Multimodal West Africa
Lagos Nigeria
Transport Logisitics

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
LAGOS - lagos - Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Nigeria's leading transport and logistics experts will gather for the historic maiden edition of Multimodal West Africa 2017 (MMWA) from Tuesday, 14th to Thursday, 16th March 2017 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Most of the industry stakeholders are excited about the Exhibition as they believe it will adequately reposition the Transportation and Logistics sector, which used to be noted for its huge contribution to the nation's economy but has struggled to retain its position as a result of economic downturn.

As part of the commitment by Clarion Event West Africa, the organisers of the event, to deliver value and reinforce the essence of the exhibition as one with capacity to foster economic development especially at such a crucial time in the country; MMWA will run concurrently with the very successful Nigeria Manufacturing Equipment Expo (NME) and the Nigerian Raw Material Expo (NIRAM) at the Landmark Expo Centre.

The Exhibition which has the Nigeria Ports Authority as Event Patron will also witness strategic discourse sessions which will be delivered by key industry experts. These include Hassan Bello, Esq, The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council who will speak on "Integrating Port Capacity with Inland Access";  Hajia Aisha Ali Ibrahim, FCILT,FNIS, Port Manager, Nigerian Ports Authority who will discuss, "Woman in Logistics and Transport"; Mr. Alban Igwe, FCILT,  Deputy National President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation will talk on "Towards a Global logistics hub in West Africa"; Mr. Gabriel Aghunor, General Manager, Gadol Nigeria,  on "Dealing with Large Container Vessels"; Mr. Olumide Adesoun and Mr. Suleiman Ibrahim of Pwc will both discuss "The Challenges and Opportunities of  African Ports"

Others are Mr. Francis Ehiguese, FCILT, Member, Governing Council, Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport who speaks on "Building Capacity for Transport Network Integration"; Mr. Babatunde Omolabi, Warehouse Manager, Guinness Nigeria will be speaking on, "Warehouse Management and Best Practcies" while Dr. Obiora E. Madu, Chief Facilitator/CEO, Multimix Academy, Nigeria will address the topic, "The importance of Data, Logistics and Competiveness".

Speaking on the Exhibition, Captain Samuel Olarewaju, (FICS), Chairman, Nigeria Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers advised all stakeholders/participants to make the best of the huge opportunities Multimodal West Africa presents; as it is capable of improving transport and logistics business' contribution to the sub-region's economic development. He reiterated the need for synergy in the activities of the port & terminal operators, shipping lines, freight forwarders and other stakeholders, which he believes can be achieved during the 3-day event.

Dele Alimi, Managing Director, Clarion Events West Africa revealed that the Multimodal West Africa Exhibition and Conference has been designed and targeted  to engage all major stakeholders in the industry from across all the sub-sectors and the value-chain under one roof with a view to help review the sector and proffer lasting solution to the various challenges in the sector. According to him, Clarion Events is providing a platform for players in both public and private sectors to exchange notes and ideas and design solutions that will be mutually beneficial and help move the sector forward and ultimately impact positively in Nigeria's quest for sustainable transport and logistics sector.

Website: http://www.multimodalwestafrica.com
Facebook:  https://web.facebook.com/MultiModal_WA-1322834687727066/
Twitter:  https://twitter.com/MultiModal_WA
LinkedIN: MultiModal West_Africa

Media contact:
Nunayon Mayowa, Marketing Communications Manager

Organisation: Clarion Events West Africa

Telephone: 08091155299, 07034586868

Email: Nunayon.Mayowa@clarionevents.com

Media Contact
Multimodal West Africa 2017
+27217003500
annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com
End
Source:Multimodal West Africa 2017
Email:***@spintelligent.com
Tags:Multimodal West Africa, Lagos Nigeria, Transport Logisitics
Industry:Transportation
Location:LAGOS - lagos - Nigeria
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 27, 2017
Clarion Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share