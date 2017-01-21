Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing Industry ". This Report leading players in the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market.

Global Apparel & Non-Apparel Manufacturing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative Summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market- Leading company profiles reveal details of key apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market players' global operations and financial performance- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market with five year forecastsEssential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.- What was the size of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market by value in 2016?- What will be the size of the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market in 2021?- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market?- How has the market performed over the last five years?- What are the main segments that make up the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market?The value of each segment is for consumption, defined as domestic production plus imports minus exports, all valued at manufacturer prices. Apparel covers all clothing except leather, footwear and knitted items. Non-apparel products include technical, household, and other made-up non-clothing products. All currency conversions use constant average 2015 exchange rates.The global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing market is expected to generate total revenues of $842,686.6m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2012 and 2016.The apparel segment is expected to be the market's most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $514,598.2m, equivalent to 61.1% of the market's overall value.Within the global apparel & non-apparel manufacturing industry, the dominating region in terms of revenue is the Asia-Pacific region with 60.7%.