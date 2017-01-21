 
Industry News





How to Profit from China – Free on iBooks During the Chinese New Year 2017

 
 
How to Profit from China by Jukka Blomberg
How to Profit from China by Jukka Blomberg
 
HELSINKI, Finland - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, to celebrate the Chinese New Year – Year of the Rooster – WealthyTec will offer their China investment guide: 'How to profit from China' for free from Apple iBooks during the holiday season.

"With the negative news around the Chinese economy, one easily forgets there are several sectors in China that are likely to outperform 'western' investment opportunities for decades to come", said Jukka Blomberg, Founder and CEO of WealthyTec – the China Stock Robo-Advisor – and author of the investment guide 'How to Profit from China'.

Praised by critics, it is the only book you need to start investing profitably in Chinese stocks. It showcases with detailed data-based examples in which sectors to invest, where and how to buy the stocks, what pitfalls to avoid and how to build your position.

Mika Perttula Co-Founder and CEO of Flioz comments: "China definitely offers great opportunities for western investors." To accompany this great offer, Flioz will offer a set of example China investment portfolios through the Flioz investment strategy app.

Investors around the world can download their free copy of the book between January 27th – February 7th from Apple iBooks: https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id1150392568 .

More about How to Profit from China book at: http://www.wealthytec.com/book

The China portfolio set is available through the Flioz iOS app:
https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1032268417?mt=8


About WealthyTec
WealthyTec is an early stage WealthTech start-up based in Helsinki, Finland. We have an Automated Investment Advisor (robo-advisor) with the core focus on Chinese stocks that can be traded by international investors. We aim to make investing in China easier for western investors.
For more information, please visit: www.wealthytec.com
Media enquiries: press@wealthytec.com
Media kit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kczqbozdrm8wzjp/AAD5Arb7NPZLMvH9qbLR4h-0a?dl=0

About Flioz
Flioz Ltd is a Finnish based Fintech company providing mobile software applications for investors. Flioz app is an investment strategy app for finding successful portfolios. We are a team of finance professionals, designers and software developers dedicated to make investing in stock markets profitable, easy and fun.
For more information, please visit: http://www.flioz.com/
Media enquiries: flioz@flioz.com
Media Kit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gyzkwulb930tvkz/AADmGqnigsvyfnC1xTf3-epua?dl=0

Contact
WealthyTec Public Relations
***@wealthytec.com
