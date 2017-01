How to Profit from China – Free on iBooks During the Chinese New Year 2017

How to Profit from China by Jukka Blomberg

-- Today, to celebrate the Chinese New Year – Year of the Rooster – WealthyTec will offer their China investment guide: 'How to profit from China' for free from Apple iBooks during the holiday season.", said Jukka Blomberg, Founder and CEO of WealthyTec – the China Stock Robo-Advisor – and author of the investment guide 'How to Profit from China'.Praised by critics, it is the only book you need to start investing profitably in Chinese stocks. It showcases with detailed data-based examples in which sectors to invest, where and how to buy the stocks, what pitfalls to avoid and how to build your position.Mika Perttula Co-Founder and CEO of Flioz comments: "To accompany this great offer, Flioz will offer a set of example China investment portfolios through the Flioz investment strategy app.Investors around the world can download their free copy of the book between January 27– February 7from Apple iBooks: https://itunes.apple.com/ us/book/id1150392568 More about How to Profit from China book at: http://www.wealthytec.com/ book The China portfolio set is available through the Flioz iOS app:https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1032268417?mt=8WealthyTec is an early stage WealthTech start-up based in Helsinki, Finland. We have an Automated Investment Advisor (robo-advisor)with the core focus on Chinese stocks that can be traded by international investors. We aim to make investing in China easier for western investors.For more information, please visit: www.wealthytec.comMedia enquiries: press@wealthytec.comMedia kit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kczqbozdrm8wzjp/AAD5Arb7NPZLMvH9qbLR4h-0a?dl=0Flioz Ltd is a Finnish based Fintech company providing mobile software applications for investors. Flioz app is an investment strategy app for finding successful portfolios. We are a team of finance professionals, designers and software developers dedicated to make investing in stock markets profitable, easy and fun.For more information, please visit: http://www.flioz.com/Media enquiries: flioz@flioz.comMedia Kit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gyzkwulb930tvkz/AADmGqnigsvyfnC1xTf3-epua?dl=0