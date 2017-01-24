News By Tag
Elizabeth D. Scott, Partner, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Elizabeth D. Scott
Elizabeth D. Scott's practice focuses on complex civil litigation matters, with an emphasis on defending lawsuits filed under the False Claims Act (FCA) and representing public companies and their officers and directors in responding to governmental investigations and enforcement proceedings and conducting internal investigations. Ms. Scott has experience representing clients in both federal and state FCA proceedings and has handled every aspect of an FCA case, including serving as a member of the trial team for federal jury trials. Prior to joining Akin Gump, Ms. Scott served as a law clerk for the Honorable Leslie H. Southwick of the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit from 2008-2009 and for the Honorable Daniel P. Jordan III of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi from 2007-2008.
About Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has extensive experience advising clients on the FCA and defending FCA lawsuits and related civil, criminal and congressional investigations. Our lawyers have assisted Fortune 500 and nonprofit companies in more than 40 significant FCA matters. We routinely conduct internal investigations, respond to government and congressional investigations, defend lawsuits filed under the FCA, defend retaliation lawsuits brought by alleged whistleblowers, and seek to avert debarment and exclusion proceedings. Our clients are supported by the depth and breadth of a multi-jurisdictional practice and the comprehensive intellectual capital of more than 900 lawyers. Our experience in the industries that are most often the subject of FCA and qui tam cases—government contracts, health care, pharmaceutical, construction and energy, among others—translates into a competitive edge for our clients.
Event Synopsis:
Since 1986, the FCA has been the Justice Department's primary tool for recovering large sums of money obtained through alleged fraud on the federal fisc. And, it has proven to be a very effective tool, as the Justice Department's annual statistics show. In fiscal year 2016, for example, the Justice Department experienced its fourth consecutive year of FCA-related recoveries exceeding $3.5 billion.
Of note is the FCA's role in recovering billions of dollars in cases related to the health care industry. Of the federal government's $4.7 billion fiscal year 2016 recoveries, $2.5 billion came from the health care industry. For seven consecutive years, the Justice Department has reported recoveries from the health care industry exceeding $2 billion. However, the health care industry is not the only target for FCA suits. Nor is what many would view as typical "government contractors."
Moreover, under the FCA, a private individual (called a "relator" or "whistleblower")
What these latest statistics tell us is that FCA suits are not going away any time soon, and our panel of key thought leaders and practitioners brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss not only FCA fundamentals but also the latest issues surrounding the FCA. This LIVE webcast aims to help you become well-versed in the FCA, its trends, and the latest developments.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
• An Overview of the FCA
• The Justice Department's Fiscal Year 2016 Statistics
• The False Claims Act in 2017: Trends and Developments to Watch
• The "Implied Certification"
• Other Recent Supreme Court Activity
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
