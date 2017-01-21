News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Banana - Gay Male Video Chat App
Meet new men from all over the world - available now on the App Store and Play Store
Find support, a new friend, or your Mr. Right. Have fun and laugh with each other, it has never been easier.
Banana is made only for men who like men, so you no longer have to sift through a bunch of straight men (or god forbid women) to find your cup of tea. You can be sure that the person on the other side is someone who shares the same romantic interests!
Create memories with men face to face. Skip the dating sites with noisy stats and instantly see other men with zero biases and expectations through pure interaction and connection. Perhaps you'll meet the one, or make a new close friend.
Join the global community where gay men can anonymously video chat with other men. Freely and safely express yourself without fear of judgement. No videos are stored by Banana, so your videos will disappear after you hang up. However, there is a peer to peer flagging system for those who abuse the terms and services. We want to keep a healthy environment so that all users have the best time possible. We rely heavily on our community of loyal users to maintain the integrity of banana.
Visit http://meetbanana.com to download the app today!
Media Contact
support@meetbanana.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse