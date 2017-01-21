 
News By Tag
* Online Tutoring Services
* Online Math Tutor
* 20 Off
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Worth
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Incredible 20% OFF for comeback students @ TutorPace

The online tutoring services provider Tutor Pace has offered a 20% discount for old students who wish to take up online tutoring again.
 
 
Code
Code
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Online Tutoring Services
* Online Math Tutor
* 20 Off

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Fort Worth - Texas - US

Subject:
* Services

FORT WORTH, Texas - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Academia is becoming an increasingly tough field with high school students having to grapple with complex syllabi and stiff competition. If a student wishes to get into a prestigious college, he/she not only requires a good SAT score but also a solid foundation and good GPA through their high school years. Online tutoring services have become popular in recent years owing to their convenience, better exposure and global connect not to mention their round the clock availability.

Service providers like TutorPace are sought after for the quality of their tutors and their interactive teaching methods. Pamela, a former student at TutorPace said, "I am thrilled that TutorPace has chosen to give a discount of 20% on high school tutoring. This would be very easy on my pocket and anyway I was looking for an online math tutor to help me with AP math. I had taken up some assignment help and online tutoring lessons for math earlier too and it did wonders for my GPA. Looking forward to taking up classes again! This is a welcome move."

The platform has seen a phenomenal rise over the past few years owing to its latest teaching techniques, affordable pricing, quality of educators and flexible packages. For instance, TutorPace offers weekly, monthly, hourly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual plans for tutoring services. With the new offer, existing students could avail a 1 week package at $27.99 instead of $34.99 and a monthly plan for $71.99 instead of $89.99. Visit http://www.tutorpace.com/ for further details.

There is a constant pressure for innovation in the teaching sector and educational service providers are competing against a lot of competition and pressure to stay in business. Companies like TutorPace have managed to provide quality education at affordable prices for years together owing to the fact that their primary focus is on providing standard education and being accessible to one and all. With such dazzling offers and relentless efforts towards quality, the platform is sure to stay put and reach newer heights in the future.

Contact
Tutor Pace, Inc.
***@tutorpace.com
End
Source:Tutorpace
Email:***@tutorpace.com
Posted By:***@tutorpace.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tutor Pace, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share