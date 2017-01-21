News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Incredible 20% OFF for comeback students @ TutorPace
The online tutoring services provider Tutor Pace has offered a 20% discount for old students who wish to take up online tutoring again.
Service providers like TutorPace are sought after for the quality of their tutors and their interactive teaching methods. Pamela, a former student at TutorPace said, "I am thrilled that TutorPace has chosen to give a discount of 20% on high school tutoring. This would be very easy on my pocket and anyway I was looking for an online math tutor to help me with AP math. I had taken up some assignment help and online tutoring lessons for math earlier too and it did wonders for my GPA. Looking forward to taking up classes again! This is a welcome move."
The platform has seen a phenomenal rise over the past few years owing to its latest teaching techniques, affordable pricing, quality of educators and flexible packages. For instance, TutorPace offers weekly, monthly, hourly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual plans for tutoring services. With the new offer, existing students could avail a 1 week package at $27.99 instead of $34.99 and a monthly plan for $71.99 instead of $89.99. Visit http://www.tutorpace.com/
There is a constant pressure for innovation in the teaching sector and educational service providers are competing against a lot of competition and pressure to stay in business. Companies like TutorPace have managed to provide quality education at affordable prices for years together owing to the fact that their primary focus is on providing standard education and being accessible to one and all. With such dazzling offers and relentless efforts towards quality, the platform is sure to stay put and reach newer heights in the future.
Contact
Tutor Pace, Inc.
***@tutorpace.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse