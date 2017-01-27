News By Tag
Ancient Rome illuminates modern violence
Is violence really contagious, or does modern media simply make it appear so? Clues come from the Roman Empire, where 60% of emperors died violently. These occurred in waves, showing that violence is contagious, even without modern media
Jan 27, 2017
Ashok Nimgade, MD, MPH. McLean-Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
Is violence really contagious, or does modern media simply make it appear so? Clues come from the Roman Empire, where 60% of emperors died violently. Despite a backdrop of chaos and insanity of Nero's and Caligula's, this was non-random: assassinations and forced suicides occurred in waves or clusters. Violence and instability begets more of the same – even before television and Twitter. Related patterns also simplify understanding Rome's rise and fall.
Author's Perspective:
Photo caption: Julius Caesar assassinated by the statue of Pompeii, whose murder Caesar himself provoked. This ironic juxtaposition foreshadows Rome's next five centuries of successional violence. (V. Camuccini, 1804).
Citation: Nimgade A. Instability and violence in Imperial Rome -- a 'laboratory' for studying social contagion. Complexity (John Wiley) 21(S2): 613-622, Nov/Dec 2016.
