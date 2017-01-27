Ancient Rome illuminates modern violence

Is violence really contagious, or does modern media simply make it appear so? Clues come from the Roman Empire, where 60% of emperors died violently. These occurred in waves, showing that violence is contagious, even without modern media

Caesar being slain in Roman Senate

Contact

ashok nimgade

***@gmail.com ashok nimgade

End

-- PRESS RELEASEJan 27, 2017Ashok Nimgade, MD, MPH. McLean-Massachusetts General Hospital, BostonIs violence really contagious, or does modern media simply make it appear so? Clues come from the Roman Empire, where 60% of emperors died violently. Despite a backdrop of chaos and insanity of Nero's and Caligula's, this was non-random: assassinations and forced suicides occurred in waves or clusters. Violence and instability begets more of the same – even before television and Twitter. Related patterns also simplify understanding Rome's rise and fall.I am a Boston- and Italy-based physician trained in biological anthropology and public health. One night, I was paged twice to the same psychiatric floor to examine the aftermath of two separate fistfights. I had just been reading about Imperial Rome when it dawned that its bloody history could illuminate current violence.Citation:Instability and violence in Imperial Rome -- a 'laboratory' for studying social contagion.(John Wiley) 21(S2): 613-622, Nov/Dec 2016.Contact:animgade@gmail.com ; animgade@partners.org