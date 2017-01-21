News By Tag
Josie's Friends, LLC Announces Women's Launch
"The vast majority of our customers are women and we wanted to offer them affordable fashion for themselves, not just for their kids" said Christy Duncan, Josie's Friends Founder and CEO. Josie's Friends began accepting women's consignment in August of 2016 and the inventory has steadily grown as hundreds of new items are received weekly.
Josie's Friends has four other categories to shop from, Maternity, Children's, Juniors and Handmade products. "We launched in June 2015 with only our children's category. From that point forward we paid attention to our customers' requests and what we were receiving from our consignors. We started building these categories based on demand" said Duncan.
Josie's Friends, based in the Atlanta metro area, provides quality consignment clothing at affordable prices. The website allows shoppers nationwide to easily shop for new and gently used clothing, accessories and footwear. Customers can save up to 90% off retail, will find name brand products and can shop with ease knowing there is a 100% satisfaction guaranteed return policy. Flat rate shipping applies nationwide for only $5.99. Additional information may be found at www.josiesfriends.com.
