International Jazz Saxophonist Phil Denny and Guitartist Eric Leone
ACT Jams Productions Up Close and Personal Event Smooth Jazz Event. Special guests Andréa Saunders (vocalist), Steve Clarke (bass), Pat Marafiote (keys), Dexter Pettaway Sr. (drums).
This Up Close and Personal event is in the Waterbury Palace Theater orchestra lobby, 100 East Main Street, on Friday, February 17 starting at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 and this is a Limited Seating event. Call 203-525-8420 for tickets or info regarding this magnificent show.
Following the show, patrons will be invited to take to the dance floor for an Old School Dance Party featuring everyone's favorite R&B, funk, house and club classics spun by the evening's host, Al Taylor "DJ ACT" from 94.3FM WYBC Smooth Jazz Sundays.
Since emerging in 2012, International Smooth Jazz saxophonist Phil Denny from Michigan is a four-time Billboard charting independent artist has been described as a passionate and soulful player, captivating audiences with his smooth yet energetic style. Friends and fans alike often describe him as a people's musician having developed and maintained a very active and ever-growing fan base even before the release of his internationally recognized debut CD, Crossover. Denny's sophomore CD release features the hit track, "Diggin' On", which is on the Top 20 Billboard Smooth Jazz Charts January 2017.
Connecticut's own Eric Leone has two fundamental characteristics that best describe his music, the elements of Love and Life. Love…the emotion that touches everyone's heart and Life...that which stimulates the mind. Eric is a graduate of the Hartford Conservatory School of Music, where he studied Jazz Guitar and is an accomplished song writer and producer. Eric released his first CD, Outstanding in 2003 which was met with much excitement in smooth jazz radio and among his fans. In 2010 Eric accomplished his sophomore CD entitled "Cruisin" which reached the Smooth Jazz charts (#28) as well as the Smooth Jazz Indie Charts (#11) and his second release Groove With Me, Reached (#42) on the Smooth Jazz charts, and (#20) On the Indie charts.
Sponsored by Chapel Memorial Funeral Home and ACT Jams Productions.
Visit http://www.palacetheaterct.org for online ticketing or contact the box office at 203-346-2000.
http://phildenny.com/
Al Taylor
