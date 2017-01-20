News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
James A. Washburn, Partner, Troutman Sanders LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Webcast
James A. Washburn, Partner, Troutman Sanders LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's The Latest Medicare Advantage Decision: Its Significance and Loopholes, Analyzed LIVE Webcast
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About James A. Washburn
James Washburn is a partner in the Atlanta office of Troutman Sanders LLP, a 650-lawyer national law firm. James is a commercial litigator with extensive experience handling a variety of disputes for both health care providers and payors, both earning significant verdicts and defending claims in court, on appeal, and in arbitration. James also has represented clients in successfully challenging health care and insurance regulations before administrative agencies and in state and federal courts. In addition, James has represented both public officials and business interests in a variety of disputes with local, state, and federal government entities, including government contracts, bid protests, tax disputes, ethical compliance, and other matters.
About Troutman Sanders LLP
Founded in 1897, Troutman Sanders LLP is an international law firm with more than 650 lawyers practicing in 16 offices located throughout the United States and Asia. The firm's clients range from large multinational corporations to individual entrepreneurs and reflect virtually every sector and industry. The firm's heritage of extensive experience, exceptional responsiveness and an unwavering commitment to service has resulted in strong, long-standing relationships with clients across the globe. In recognition of the firm's strong service culture, Troutman Sanders has been on the BTI Client Service A-Team for 13 consecutive years.
Event Synopsis:
In August 2016, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit issued two opinions in Humana v. Western Heritage, affirming that Humana has a right to be reimbursed the conditional payments it has made, and is entitled to double damages pursuant to the Medicare Secondary Payer Act (MSP) as well as MSP Recovery v. Allstate, holding that a first-party no-fault insurer's contractual obligation can provide the "demonstrated responsibility"
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the latest Medicare Advantage decisions and will help them understand all the important aspects of this significant topic. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective strategies in mitigating common pitfalls and risk issues. Also included will be a discussion of the current regulatory landscape, focused on the ongoing effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, with its implications for Medicare Advantage and federal regulation of health care as a whole.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
§ Medicare Secondary Payer Act – An Overview
§ Recent MSP Ruling - Humana v. Western Heritage
§ Recent MSP Ruling – MSP Recovery v. Allstate
§ Significant Implications and Loopholes
§ Primary Payer Reimbursement Obligations
§ Regulatory and ACA Repeal Forecast
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse