Ocean County Board of Realtors and Southern Ocean Chamber partner for innovative pop up meetings
Pairing potential business owners with the perfect new space, save the dates for a new kind of chamber meeting
The Ocean County Board of REALTORS® is a real estate related member trade association serving nearly 2,000 agents from 160 offices. Established in 1934, it remains a staple for local real estate professionals. The Ocean County Board of Realtors Chief Executive Officer Mary Ann Wissel and Southern Ocean Chamber CEO Lori Pepenella are inviting business people to drop into some of the most desirable commercial or retail spaces to help expand their network as well as check out business initiatives that are available through the organizations. The dates scheduled are March 8, May 10, June 14, August 9 and October 11. Each meeting will be held from 330 to 530pm and the location will be announced a few weeks prior to media as well as on both organizations websites, social and membership communications.
These meetings are open the entire business community and will include refreshments and a brief keynote. RSVP are recommended to the Southern Ocean County Chamber Office at 609 494 7211, or online at www.visitLBIregion.com A donation of $10 at the door benefiting HOPE SHEDS LIGHT and the Maximilian Foundation is requested.
Lori Pepenella
***@sochamber.com
