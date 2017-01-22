PDLN and CALSA Collaborate on ESSA Professional Development Course for Educators

PD Learning Network and California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators offer new micro-credential course to prepare teachers and administrators for transition to Every Student Succeeds Act

Contact

Sarah Stark

805.618.1046

***@pdln.com Sarah Stark805.618.1046

End

-- PD Learning Network (https://www.pdln.com/)(PDLN) and California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators (CALSA) announce a new online professional development course for educators on the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).Hosted by Glendale Unified School District's assistant superintendent, educational services Jacqueline Perez, PhD, the course breaks down ESSA by each Title section and identifies specific changes teachers and administrators need to understand to comply with the legislation and take advantage of new opportunities.The course provides detailed yet accessible information about funding and accountability protocols under the federal law, which was enacted in December 2015 to replace No Child Left Behind (NCLB) and which comes into full force in the 2017-18 school year.Course participants may earn digital badges/micro­-credentials for demonstrating competency. As with all PDLN courses, educators may choose to demonstrate their learning by completing assessments that result in concrete materials they can use in their practice immediately. Teachers can create presentations to share with parents about the new law, and administrators may develop communication for their faculty that illustrates how ESSA will impact school staffing and services."We are delighted to expand our partnership with CALSA with this course, and to offer all educators the tools they need to make a smooth transition from No Child Left Behind," stated PD Learning Network CEO Jennifer Gibson."One of the main advantages of this course is the opportunity to receive a broad history and background related to ESSA. The value is that it provides educators the opportunity to really go deeper and learn more about the regulations and the new aspects of this accountability plan," explained CALSA executive director David J. Verdugo, PhD.About PDLNProfessional Development Learning Network (PDLN) creates online EdTech professional development courses for K-12 educators. Badges and micro-badges are awarded based on competency, rather than time. PDLN's team of experienced educators and EdTech trainers curate content and develop original video courses designed to meet the needs of 21st century educators. Assessments are created with the goal of immediate classroom application. The rigorous evaluation system, credentialed evaluators, and optional university credit, ensure the value of its badges. Courses are aligned to international ISTE-T standards.About CALSAThe California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators (CALSA) is a community of diverse educational leaders skilled in addressing the needs of Latino/a students and dedicated to increasing the number of highly effective Latino/a school administrators. CALSA is a professional association that advocates for the continued development and placement of Latino/a educational leaders who are committed to quality public education.